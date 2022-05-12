“Skip Bayless hates Lebron James, Stan Van Gundy hates Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter dissects the horrendous commentary by the former Detroit Pistons coach

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is loved by all, well almost all, it would seem that he has a newfound hater in Stan Van Gundy.

Today’s Bucks vs Celtics game had one notable problem, the commentating from Stan Van Gundy. While he may be well respected in the coaching circles, fans will certainly not appreciate his calls, and neither will Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It looked as though he was overly critical of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Stan was calling out every attempt and shot that the Greek freak made.

He also heaped a ton of praise on Robert Williams. While he may be a great defender, he is not the best, and Giannis’ 40 tonight proved that there is not much a good defense can do about him.

It looks as though, Stan Van Gundy hates Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perhaps dislike might be a better-suited word but you get the point.

Skip Bayless hates Lebron James. Stan Van Gundy hates Giannis Antetokounmpo. — choke (@cartermacg) May 12, 2022

Dissecting Stan’s calls on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stan does make a good point about why Giannis should stop shooting threes.

TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 3-point shooting:

“I just don’t know why Giannis insists on shooting 3s. … Those are just possessions he’s giving the Boston Celtics.”

Precisely.

Antetokounmpo has made 2 of 16 3s in this series, a pitiful 12.5 percent. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) May 11, 2022

However, as Shaq says, a big-time player will continue to take these shots. And, Giannis made a crucial one that put the Bucks within 3 with just 1:40 remaining.

Not a Stan fan as we know but watching highlights, I didn’t catch this commentary in the moment but this is hilarious. Right after Giannis sinks a HUGE 3. Volume up pic.twitter.com/X1YDC2RjCs — 🦌🏆💍 (@SnellSZN) May 12, 2022

We can almost feel Stan’s distaste for that shot. However, we don’t think Giannis cares. The Bucks head home with a 3-2 lead and will do all they can to close it out.

“Giannis for three.” Stan Van Gundy: pic.twitter.com/okURCzZV4Z — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 12, 2022

