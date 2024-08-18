Snoop Dogg Promotes ‘Only Way to Stop’ Stephen Curry After Brilliance at Paris Olympics

Having been in Paris during the Olympics, Snoop Dogg witnessed Stephen Curry’s greatness first-hand. Like most on-lookers, he was astonished by what he saw. The hip-hop icon even shared a hilarious reel recently, revealing what it would take to stop the Warriors star.

The 52-year-old shared a clip from an event Curry attended in South Korea in 2017 where fans used creative tactics to try and guard him. The Warriors superstar was up against two massive inflatable balloons covering the entire rim, making it impossible to shoot his signature three-pointers or even banking layups.

On the other side of the court, his opponents shot in a comically large rim, making it improbable to miss from any range. The superstar guard was helpless against these ridiculous tactics and couldn’t do anything but smirk at their creativity.

Snoop Dogg shared that clip titled, “This is the only way to stop Steph Curry,” on Instagram and captioned it, “Only way it’s fair now.” The 17-time Grammy-nominated artist believes this hilarious strategy was Serbia and France’s only chance of stopping the guard in the Olympic semifinal and final.

In his and Team USA’s last two outings in Paris, the Warriors superstar shot 17-of-26 from beyond the arc and scored 60 points in total to lead his nation to their fifth-straight gold medal win.

Curry was exceptional in crunch time in the final against the hosts. He scored 12 points in the game’s final three minutes, including an astonishing off-balance rainbow three-point, the final nail in France’s coffin.

His incredible display in Team USA’s 17-point comeback win against Serbia in the semifinal and the gold medal game against France prompted many fans, analysts, and former players to claim he should’ve been named the tournament’s MVP. However, the award went to LeBron James for his consistency over six games.

However, Curry’s heroics were undoubtedly the highlight of Team USA’s campaign in Paris. Without the guard’s astounding display, the star-studded roster likely wouldn’t have won gold. In hindsight, Serbia and France probably wish Snoop Dogg shared the clip before facing the Warriors superstar. Perhaps they would’ve used the same tactics to stop the two-time NBA MVP.