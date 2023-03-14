Stephen Curry Tattoos 2023: Ayesha Curry and Warriors Star’s Many Tattoos, Featuring Daughter Riley Curry

Wardell Stephen ‘Steph’ Curry II is an American Professional Basketball Player. He plays for San Francisco, California’s team, the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. During his tenure in the sports league, he has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award Twice, one of them being the first ever unanimous one awarded by voters.

Further, he has won 4 championships, 1 NBA Finals MVP, 2 scoring championships, 9 All-Star Appearances, 1 All-Star MVP, and 8 All-NBA selections, amongst many other achievements.

The 34-year-old (March 14th, 1988) is also a loving father and husband to wife Ayesha Curry, and kids Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry. And when it comes to most, it appears that they are major sources of inspiration. Let’s get into what each one is, and what it means.

Tattoo set #1: The Wrists

The tattoo on his inner right wrist here, is the Hebrew writing האהבה לא תבל לעולם אך, a Hebrew scripture from 1 Corinthians 13:8. It means ‘love never fails’, a beautiful saying, and one he uses as a reference to his long-running relationship with Ayesha Curry. She has one to match too.

Coming to his left wrist, ‘TCC’ has been inked on it with a ’30’ right below it. The letters here are short for ‘Trust Commitment and Care’, and the number is a reference to both his and his father’s jersey number during their respective times in the NBA.

Stephen Curry’s outer left wrist has the Hebrew letter קרי, which translates to ‘Curry’, which is what the man and his family’s surname is.

Tattoo set #2: The Biceps

Stephen Curry has a tattoo on either bicep, both of which are also matching tattoos with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Coming to his right bicep first, the words ‘Woe’ are inked there, while his left bicep has the characters ‘><’ on it.

These are clear references to the bible verse, John 3:30. It says, “He must become greater, I must become less.”

Tattoo set #3: Lower leg

As mentioned prior, Stephen Curry has 3 kids, Riley, Ryan, and Canon. And to represent each of them, the man recently got a tattoo on his lower leg. On that part of his body, he has a wolf, a butterfly, and a unicorn, each representing one of his children.

Tattoo set #4: Ring finger

A left hand’s ring finger is popularly a sign for one thing, and one thing only. The marriage to one’s life partner. Of course, an engagement ring does it just as well too. However, Stephen Curry can’t wear one during NBA games due to rules set by the NBA. And so, the man got an ‘A’ tattooed on his left ring finger, a reference to his wife, Ayesha Curry.

So far in 2023, these are all the tattoos he has, and it sure is a massive number. However, it is possible that as time goes on, the man adds more deep-meaning tattoos to his body. And there is little to no doubt that they will be just as interesting as the ones he has now.

