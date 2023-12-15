“Some Bullsh*t For Real, It Really Was Fake”: Anthony Edwards Hilariously Admits To Sporting Fake Jewelry

Nov 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) cheers his team on as they play the Utah Jazz in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards recently in an interview was shown a picture of himself wearing some jewelry around his neck and on his ears. With the Minnesota Timberwolves being a superstar, the obvious assumption to make is that the jewelry is indeed real. However, funnily enough, Edwards promptly spent a whole minute explaining that most of his bling is fake. And it was all for an admittedly hilarious reason.

Advertisement

“That’s two chains, but the little one is like some bullsh*t for real. It really was fake… Yeah [I was wearing a fake chain in the picture]. People gon think it really anyway, because it’s me!”

After this statement by Edwards, the interviewer asked him if he actively wears fake chains. To this Edwards responded with the following.

Advertisement

“Hell yeah! I ain’t finna spend all that money on that john!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BronGotGame/status/1735421855794676178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Edwards has been known to be one of the funniest NBA players around at the moment, and it isn’t difficult to see why. Not only does he want to save a little extra money while looking good, but his demeanor while admitting it is so humorous, that fans can’t help but find him endearing. Of course, behind this whole comedic interaction, stands the fact that Edwards is earning $50 million per season, meaning he has got some money in the bank. Watching the star be so unapologetically money-minded despite this only adds to the hilarity.

NBA Players being frugal with their money has been a trend for some time

There was once a time NBA players would spend all their money in a short time, only to have financial problems in retirement. However, in more recent times, athletes across all sports seem to be in the mood to save as much as humanely possible.

Not too long ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked how much his outfit cost during All-Star weekend. With a smile on his face, the Greek Freak admitted that the outfit cost almost nothing, as everything he was wearing was either fake or given to him for free.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoops_bot/status/1627012204422893569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even former NFL athlete Chad Johnson wears fake jewelry and flies economy for any flights he may need to take. Why? The following is what he said on the matter through a post on X [Formerly Twitter].

“These Spirit jokes are quite funny but they’ve always gotten me to my destination on time w/ no delays or cancellations unlike other airlines that have passengers stranded right now”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ochocinco/status/1547039902340157440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is certainly a different thrill to saving money, while still getting what you want. With athletes now leaning into it, perhaps their being a billionaire could become far more common as the years go by.