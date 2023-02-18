“My Watch and Bracelet Are Fake!”: Giannis Antetkounmpo Hilariously Reveals the Cost of His Drip at the All-Star Weekend

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the premier two-way players in the NBA right now. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has won everything that is to be won and is a model one-team player.

Along with his “mean mugs” however, Giannis and his playful demeanor off the court have made him quite a fan favorite too. Dad jokes and insightful thoughts are all part of the Greek Freak’s repertoire.

Giannis has been one who has kept receipts for everything from the past too. Be it relating to beef from the past to his humble origins in Greece, the former MVP forgets nothing.

And it probably is a result of his humble roots that the Greek phenom distances himself from what one may call unnecessary expenses. As someone with a lower-middle-class upbringing, the metric of expenditure varies. And Antetokounmpo clearly believes spending a lot on clothes doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Therefore, his name isn’t what you’d associate with NBA “drip” or “fit” watches. This posed a subject of discussion too, particularly this weekend. Giannis was right at the forefront to kick off the All-Star weekend. And it was after his appearance that he was quizzed about the price of his fit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed his entire fit for All-Star Weekend was for “free”.

In a recreation of a popular short video trend, Giannis was asked about how expensive his drip was. Antetokounmpo, while well-dressed, wasn’t quite a spectacle like other NBA stars.

The answer to the questions didn’t require much thinking from the former MVP. The Bucks star had the same answer to all items, after all.

The items in question were – his jacket, his turtleneck, his shoes, his bag, the board in his possession, and his watch and bracelet. In Giannis’ admission, apart from the money spent on his “fake” watch and bracelet, the rest were free additions to his wardrobe.

A Nike plug was part of his revelation too, with respect to his shoes. Fair play, with respect to the brand that made him one of the rare athletes to have a signature shoe.

Giannis coached Team Wade at the All-Star Celebrity Game in his “free” fit.

In his “free” drip, Giannis, along with his brothers, coached Team Wade in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The Antetokounbros have therefore enjoyed a successful start to their All-Star Weekend.

All-Star Weekends haven’t typically been kind to the brothers. Beyond the All-Star Games themselves, of course, where Giannis is now a perennial feature.

The Bucks star failed his dunk contest bow and the brothers failed last year’s skills challenge. With a coaching win to kick off the All-Star weekend, the brothers would hope to secure wins in their remaining endeavors too.

