HomeSearch

Despite James Harden’s 4000% Return on Investment, Bodyarmor Saw a 10.6% Dip in Sales While Gatorade Saw a Major Rise

Rishabh Bhatnagar
|Published December 18, 2023

Despite James Harden's 4000% Return on Investment, Bodyarmor Saw a 10.6% Dip in Sales While Gatorade Saw a Major Rise

Bodyarmor and James Harden. Credits: Imago

Global Brand ‘BodyArmor’ saw a comprehensive dip in overall sales of around 10.6% in the past year, registering a total of $1,400,000,000 in sales revenue. Despite the setback, the company continues to be the second-biggest company in the sports drinks market, second only to Gatorade, which is still a huge distance away. Gatorade registered sales worth $7 billion worldwide in the past year, and is easily the market leader, according to a post by Boardroom.

YouTuber KSI, and wrestler/YouTuber Logan Paul, who partnered on their Prime drink, also notably came 4th in the list with sales worth $377 million, a 1676.6% increase in revenue since last year. Regardless, BodyArmor, as a company, was established back in 2011 and has obviously seen consistent growth since then, despite the drop in sales this year. New LA Clippers superstar James Harden had invested a whopping $60,000,000 in the brand.

The company was then taken over by Coca-Cola in 2021, with the latter initially buying a 15% stake in 2019. Harden also sold his shares and ended up making a huge 4000% profit from the overall sale, which was valued at a whopping $8 billion.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C09OHqRs4DB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While the exact figure that Harden ended up receiving via the transaction remains unknown, an estimated 4000% return in only a matter of years represents a kind of investment that is not generally heard of. Hence, while Body Armor has undoubtedly seen a drop in stock after the recent drop in sales, Harden already made his money from the company. While unclear how much, it can be expected to be a mind-boggling amount, considering the maths behind the deal.

James Harden is doing pretty well financially

After a summer of controversy, Harden eventually made his move to the LA Clippers on a 1-year-contract. The player also had a slow start to his time in LA but has been back to his very best in recent weeks. The Clippers are currently on a 7-game winning streak, with Harden attracting praise from all corners, despite sacrificing his time on the ball.

Regardless, Harden is currently the 8th-best-paid player in the NBA, when it comes to overall earnings. Alongside the $35.6 million he will earn from the Clippers, Harden has also reportedly earned a further $20 million in the past year from endorsements.

That takes his overall total to exactly $55.6 million. Hence, when it comes to his financial situation, Harden has not only made some smart investments, but he is also doing very well when it comes to his NBA and endorsement-related payouts.

Share this article

About the author

Rishabh Bhatnagar

Rishabh Bhatnagar

Rishabh Bhatnagar is a Senior NBA Writer at The SportsRush. A lifelong NBA fan, Rishabh has been working as an NBA journalist since 2017. Before joining The SportsRush, he covered the NBA for another popular media platform. Rishabh is a bona fide NBA Historian specializing in uncovering stories from the league's past. He also likes covering trade rumors and player contracts. Rishabh has written almost 800 articles for The SportsRush and is always on the lookout for intriguing NBA stories. He is also a published novelist and an ardent Lakers fan.

Read more from Rishabh Bhatnagar