Despite James Harden’s 4000% Return on Investment, Bodyarmor Saw a 10.6% Dip in Sales While Gatorade Saw a Major Rise

Global Brand ‘BodyArmor’ saw a comprehensive dip in overall sales of around 10.6% in the past year, registering a total of $1,400,000,000 in sales revenue. Despite the setback, the company continues to be the second-biggest company in the sports drinks market, second only to Gatorade, which is still a huge distance away. Gatorade registered sales worth $7 billion worldwide in the past year, and is easily the market leader, according to a post by Boardroom.

Advertisement

YouTuber KSI, and wrestler/YouTuber Logan Paul, who partnered on their Prime drink, also notably came 4th in the list with sales worth $377 million, a 1676.6% increase in revenue since last year. Regardless, BodyArmor, as a company, was established back in 2011 and has obviously seen consistent growth since then, despite the drop in sales this year. New LA Clippers superstar James Harden had invested a whopping $60,000,000 in the brand.

The company was then taken over by Coca-Cola in 2021, with the latter initially buying a 15% stake in 2019. Harden also sold his shares and ended up making a huge 4000% profit from the overall sale, which was valued at a whopping $8 billion.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C09OHqRs4DB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While the exact figure that Harden ended up receiving via the transaction remains unknown, an estimated 4000% return in only a matter of years represents a kind of investment that is not generally heard of. Hence, while Body Armor has undoubtedly seen a drop in stock after the recent drop in sales, Harden already made his money from the company. While unclear how much, it can be expected to be a mind-boggling amount, considering the maths behind the deal.

James Harden is doing pretty well financially

After a summer of controversy, Harden eventually made his move to the LA Clippers on a 1-year-contract. The player also had a slow start to his time in LA but has been back to his very best in recent weeks. The Clippers are currently on a 7-game winning streak, with Harden attracting praise from all corners, despite sacrificing his time on the ball.

Regardless, Harden is currently the 8th-best-paid player in the NBA, when it comes to overall earnings. Alongside the $35.6 million he will earn from the Clippers, Harden has also reportedly earned a further $20 million in the past year from endorsements.

That takes his overall total to exactly $55.6 million. Hence, when it comes to his financial situation, Harden has not only made some smart investments, but he is also doing very well when it comes to his NBA and endorsement-related payouts.