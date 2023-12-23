“They Lookin Like New Money”: Kevin Garnett Can’t Help Himself from Raving About James Harden and the Clippers

The LA Clippers recently lost to the OKC Thunder 115-134. However, the loss was their first in 10 games, after a 9-game winning streak that has effectively transformed their season following a poor start. Addressing the Clippers’ meteoric rise on KG Certified, Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce showered compliments on the Clippers’ integral core of superstars.

Pierce started things off by talking about how the mix of superstars the Clippers had initially seemed to be a bit of an overkill. He claimed that the team had looked set for struggle unless someone stepped up to be the bigger man and start from the bench. That messiah eventually came in the form of Russell Westbrook, who has of late been the leader of the Clippers’ second unit. Westbrook’s sacrifice has genuinely made the Clippers look like a completely different team.

“Once Westbrook became the bigger man, and went to the bench, it started to flow. You saw the potential of it, coz now Westbrook can take over the second unit, bring his energy-whereas Harden is a natural point guard and he wants to give it up to, you know, Kawhi and PG. And now we are starting to see that rhythm,” Pierce claimed on the show, before talking about how things were always going to take some time to click.

Pierce added that things were even trickier because of the lack of practice sessions and pre-season games that the Clippers core had before starting the season. However, the kind of high-IQ superstars they had at their disposal meant that things were bound to eventually work out.

“So off rip, when they lost themselves six in a row, you knew it was going to take some time. But, you know, high IQ players somehow always figure it out and that is what we are seeing right now,” the 2008 NBA Champion added, giving way to KG to have his say.

Garnett agreed with everything Pierce had to say and claimed that his only concern initially was the fact that the Clippers had let go of their ‘hard workers’ in the James Harden trade. However, he was happy with the fact that they still had the likes of PJ Tucker and Terance Mann on the squad to do the ‘dirty work’.

Garnett concluded by claiming that the kind of team the Clippers have assembled is something we have never seen before in the NBA. “We ain’t never seen 4 motherf***ers in their prime-prime….Everybody looks fluid, no ego s**t. And whatever they doing, is working bro, you do not want to see the Clippers bro. They looking like new money, P,” he said.

Hence, while the Clippers surely had their struggles in the initial part of the season, they are now being viewed as one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Both Pierce and KG heartily agreed that they were currently the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference, and will continue to get better as their All-Stars get more used to each other.

James Harden was delighted after Clippers extended winning streak to 8 games

James Harden played a crucial role with 35 points and 9 assists as the Clippers extended their win streak to 8 games against the Indiana Pacers. Harden, who had previously stated that fans need be patient, claimed that the team continues to be a work in progress.

Harden revealed that everyone on the roster had been continuously working hard to figure things out. When asked about his team’s potential, the veteran guard claimed that there was still a long way to go, but the Clippers were surely ‘headed in the right direction.’

That is a sentiment that even Russell Westbrook recently agreed with, claiming that he was also looking to simply do what was ‘best for the team.’ While Westbrook has kept his ego aside, Harden, and all of the Clippers’ remaining superstars, also seem to be having fun on the court. The group appears well aware that the team can benefit from each member’s presence, which has led to a drastic change in fortunes.