“Definitely Been to Multiple Taylor Swift Shows”: Russell Westbrook, Reminiscing His 2017 MVP, Admits He’s a Big Fan of the Popstar

LA Clippers’ Russell Westbrook is not only known as one of the most talented basketball players of his generation but also as a fashion icon and a pop aficionado. During a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Westbrook was asked to break down the stories behind some of the outfits that he wore in the past.

This included a simple look that he chose for the 2017 NBA MVP ceremony. Westbrook was seen wearing a shirt with a blue tie and no jacket during the event. He explained that there was a simple reason behind the look, as seen in this clip posted by @TheWestbrookEra.

“When I got my suit in the morning, I hadn’t tried it on before, this is why all my pictures had no jacket because when I put my jacket on, it didn’t fit me, it was super tight and super snug. So I was like, ‘You know what, I am gonna go without my jacket,’” Westbrook revealed. However, it did nothing to reduce the significance of the event itself.

Westbrook further said that he and his loved ones had achieved a lot that year, calling it ‘crazy.’ However, being able to attend events of his favorite musician also added to how special the year proved to be for Westbrook. “Big Taylor Swift fan…I have definitely been to multiple Taylor Swift shows, tours, whatever. I love her music. I am a fan, so,” Westbrook said, revealing himself to be a Swiftie.

While some fans might be surprised to hear the revelation, Westbrook appears to have his mind made. He seems to be a genuine Taylor Swift fan and obviously was delighted to have attended multiple concerts/tours of the musician back in 2017.

Russell Westbrook has admitted his admiration for Taylor Swift multiple times

The 2017 MVP ceremony was hardly the only time that Russell Westbrook has shown love for his favorite musician. He has been a huge Swiftie right from the start of his career, something he has talked about and revealed multiple times in the past, according to Billboard. What’s more, the musician herself was once seen talking about Russell Westbrook in this social media clip, in the wake of his 2017 MVP win.

Back in May 2015, Westbrook was seen in a video rocking to the tunes of Bad Blood, a popular song from the popstar. He has been spotted at a range of concerts and tours as well, which means that 2017 was hardly the only year during which he got to attend multiple Swift events.

What’s more, back in 2016, after Kevin Durant left OKC Thunder for the Warriors, Westbrook posted a video of himself rocking to ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ by Swift. The video was seen as a dig towards KD, even though chances were that Westbrook was simply listening to a song by his favorite musician, yet again.