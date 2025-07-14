Sonny Vaccaro Labels Michael Jordan’s Mother A ‘Personal Friend’: “Someone I Can Call On The Phone And Say Hello”

The 1984 signing of Michael Jordan by Nike remains one of the most pivotal moments in sports and business history. Jordan had other offers from major brands like Adidas and Converse, but Nike, a distant underdog at the time, managed to land the deal that would change everything.

Behind that historic signing was Sonny Vaccaro, a marketing visionary who helped rewrite the rules of athlete endorsements. But according to Vaccaro, the key to pulling it all off wasn’t just money or contracts, it was trust.

Vaccaro built that trust by forging a strong, genuine relationship with Jordan’s family, especially his mother, Deloris Jordan. He understood early on that MJ was deeply influenced by those closest to him, particularly his mother.

“Michael was always Michael. But I knew that family, specifically Mrs Jordan at that time, family was what guided Michael. So after the first meeting, I knew that the only way to Michael’s heart was we got to convince his family… And Michael Jordan only really listened to family and his mom,” Vaccaro once said about the importance of family in MJ’s life.

During a recent conversation on GrowthX, the 85-year-old opened up about his friendship with Deloris Johnson. That relationship went beyond business. Over the years, Vaccaro remained in touch with Mrs. Jordan. He said, “It wasn’t socially…we socialized. We talked on the phone. I didn’t meet Mrs. Jordan as many times…But I stayed in touch. Stayed in touch continuously.”

Even decades later, Vaccaro still considers Deloris Jordan a friend. Vaccaro said, “Mrs. Jordan, until this day today is a personal friend and someone I could call and say hello to because I did one thing for sure, I didn’t lie to her either, or her son.”

Her role in the Nike deal was crucial. It was Mrs. Jordan who helped push for terms that ensured her son didn’t just sign a deal; he made history. She played an instrumental role in securing Jordan a share of every sneaker sold, a move that set a new standard in athlete-brand partnerships.

Vaccaro has often acknowledged and appreciated her influence in making sure the deal went far beyond a traditional endorsement. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he said, “I told Michael he’d get a piece of the shoe. Rob and Peter gave me the authority, you’re gonna own part of this shoe. I didn’t know what was going to transfer. Deloris said, ‘My son is going to own a part of Nike. You make a dime, I make a dime.”

Sonny Vaccaro’s connection with the Jordan family, especially with Deloris, was the bridge that helped Nike secure the greatest sports marketing move of all time. And he did that through trust and forging a real friendship.