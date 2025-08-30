“We Don’t Know Shit”: LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Explains Why Young Players Shouldn’t be Encouraged to Stand Up to Vets

Every now and then, something goes viral that shifts the focus from basketball to absolutely pointless subjects. For instance, earlier this week, a social media post went viral detailing the conversation between NBA veteran Draymond Green and Jordan Poole before the Warriors star practically knocked him out.

Now, this incident happened in 2022, almost three years ago. Since then, Poole was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards and then to the New Orleans Pelicans. Throughout this time, he has been accused of not being overly concerned with developing his skills and improving his game to showcase his abilities. After all, when the Warriors drafted him in 2019, he was considered one of their most exciting prospects.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, remains a veteran with 4 NBA championships to his name. At 35, he still has a fairly long career ahead of him. Even though he doesn’t perform with the same vigor as he did in his prime, he remains an important cog in the Warriors’ machine under captain Stephen Curry. So, why are we still talking about it?

Well, because on the Road Trippin podcast yesterday, veteran NBA champions Kendrick Perkins, Channing Frye, and Richard Jefferson raised an important question about locker room culture. All three agreed that scuffles like this weren’t exceptions to the rule. They have happened before and with some regularity as well.

That said, with the viral media post showing head coach Steve Kerr telling Poole to stand up to Draymond, things got a little tricky. And as such, the veterans asked each other if younger players on a squad should ever stand up to seniors on their teams. When host Allie Clifton raised the topic, Frye immediately agreed, and Jefferson, who played with the likes of LeBron James, just as quickly replied with a resounding no.

“There’s a difference between being punked and standing up for yourself. At some point in time, a vet will have to tell you when you are wrong. In that place, I say, no. I got hit in the back of my head because coach said something on film and JK was like, ‘Richard, shut the f**** up’. Even if its 98% true, you have to be able to absorb it and listen. Even if he is screaming at you, and 60% of it is true, right? It’s also the time and place of when you stand up for yourself?” Jefferson said.

“Like, young players, we don’t know s***. We do not. So, to have a vet, even if it’s a person, that’s literally in his second year … Your vet could just be someone who has more experience in them. But as far being punked, if someone is trying to bully you in your first couple of years, oh yeah, no no, don’t. You can’t allow that, because that is going to translate on to the court where people can bully you,” he added.

Perkins also joined in on the conversation with his two cents. “It’s two things. One, it depends on who the vet is. Now, if it’s a franchise vet, you better leave that s*** alone. If it’s a franchise vet, you have got to watch what you say. Sometimes you have got to take one on the chin,” he advised.

“Two, it depends on who the young guy is. If you are a young guy that got drafted late in the second round … late in the first round, second round, undrafted, you better chill the f*** out … I ain’t saying overboard or not sticking up for yourself as a man ,” Perkins added. Now, that’s certainly good advice, and it applies to any professional situation, whether it is sports or literally just a 9-5 job!