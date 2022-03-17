“Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game lol”: CJ McCollum marvels at the Mavs guard’s game-winner against his former team Brooklyn Nets

In a close win over Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie came alive at the buzzer to extend Mavericks’ win streak to three.

The Dallas Mavericks have been undefeated so far in the current road trip. Kyrie Irving was ineligible to play as it was a home game for the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas Mavericks now have one of the best defenses in the league and Luka Doncic is playing like an MVP. Eight-seeded Brooklyn Nets gave them a tough fight but it was Spencer Dinwiddie who called game towards the end.

Brooklyn’s 12-point lead coming into the fourth vanished at the halfway point. Western Conference player of the month Luka Doncic kept his team alive throughout the game and Dinwiddie came through just in time for Dallas to reign at the 4th spot all alone.

CJ McCollum says it was a revenge game for Spencer Dinwiddie

Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets traded buckets in the final few minutes as the game was on the line. Multiple lead changes kept fans on the edge of their seats. Doncic made a 3 that gave Mavericks the lead with just 10 seconds on the clock. 2x Finals MVP Durant answered back with his own three to put the Nets up by 1.

Luka Magic attracted multiple defenders and passed the ball to Dinwiddie who made his second buzzer-beater this week. The 23-year old was only an assist and a rebound short of a 30-point triple-double but that was the least of his concerns.

Pelicans’ new addition CJ McCollum was hyped after the game-winner and took to Twitter. He called it a Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game. Although he was struggling from the field tonight Doncic showed faith in him. And it clearly paid off.

Players always face their former teams with a chip on their shoulder. Especially after getting traded, they feel it is important to show up against them. Dinwiddie couldn’t suit up for the Nets in his final season due to an ACL injury. The front office decided to get rid of him in a blockbuster 5-team trade that sent Westbrook to the Lakers.

Washington Wizards sent him to Dallas after an underwhelming start to the season. His numbers are much better with the Mavericks, shooting a career-high 50% from the field and 44.2% from the 3-pt line.

Dallas will face the mighty Sixers this Friday and hope to add another huge victory on the road.

