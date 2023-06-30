Spending $1,500,000 on His Body, LeBron James Posts ‘Leg Workout’ Video Months After Foot Injury Reports Had Surfaced

May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to a play against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is well known for his serious fitness and workout regimen. After the Lakers’ loss in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, King James has been hitting the gym way more than usual. During the All-Star break, James suffered a foot injury which he is currently recovering from. Despite the setback, he remains determined to prioritize his fitness during the off-season. He plans to put in the work at the gym to improve his strength and condition himself for the upcoming season.

James spends around $1,500,000 on his fitness regimen every year. His intensive workout routine and dedication to fitness are the elixirs for his top-notch shape. This is one of the reasons he has been dominant in the league, even at 38.

LeBron James is working toward strengthening his legs and foot in the gym

LeBron James has been determined to strengthen his legs and foot in the gym. Recently, he has been hitting the gym often, even posting his workout progress on Instagram. Here is a clip of King James working out, posted on Twitter by The SportsRush NBA.

Although LeBron hinted towards retirement following WCF upset, he has not given up yet. King James has repeatedly stated that his goal is to play alongside his son Bronny James. This is one of the reasons why he tries to maintain his body in top shape, even as a 38-year-old athlete.

Bronny has recently committed to USC’s basketball team. He will enter the 2024 NBA Draft and is projected as a 17th overall pick by Atlanta Hawks. LeBron is well aware of his son’s prospects and hinted at a move to Atlanta if Bronny were to be drafted there.

LeBron James rumors of a move to Dallas are running wild

Since the start of the post-season, there have been rumors circulating about the possibility of James joining the Dallas Mavericks.. Analysts and experts such as Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith, and Shannon Sharpe have all discussed such a move, which would have LeBron reunite with former Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving. However, there needs to be some benefit for LeBron if he joins the Mavs.

Now, LeBron seems quite settled in Los Angeles, with his recent actions hinting at a long-term stay. According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, any potential move would need to be financially advantageous for both LeBron and Dallas owner Mark Cuban. However, many experts believe that LeBron would not consider leaving the Lakers until his son, Bronny James, is drafted into the NBA.