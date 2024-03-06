Spurs’ Gregg Popovich Ignores Victor Wembanyama Question, Delivers 3-Word NSFW Reaction to 114–101 Loss to Rockets

Credits: Jan 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shake hands in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, the San Antonio Spurs had a great opportunity to increase their win streak to three games for the first time in the campaign. However, backed by Alperen Sengun’s 45-point, 16-rebound double-double, the Houston Rockets handed Victor Wembanyama and co. a 114-101 loss, leaving Gregg Popovich furious.

After suffering a 13-point loss to the Houston Rockets and giving up the opportunity of clinching a three-game win streak, coach Popovich was livid. The 75-year-old didn’t mince his words when talking about his boys’ performance. After giving an NSFW response, Popovich lauded the opposition for being more physical right from the tip-off.

“That’s what you call a royal a** whuppin’, right there. They deserve a lot of credit. They were physical from the get-go ’till the end of the game…It put us in mud and we didn’t respond very well and you’ve got the outcome,” a fuming Popovich said.

Coach Pop was so engrossed in revealing all the faults of his team that he actually forgot to answer a question that was originally related to Victor Wembanyama. Instead of talking about Wemby’s injury, Popovich continued to blast his team for not being as mentally tough as they required to be.

“Young group needs to understand the road is a lot different than at home & it requires a little bit more mental toughness and we didn’t have that tonight,” Pop criticized the Spurs.

To be fair, Pop’s frustrations do seem justified. The Houston Rockets have been a side out of form, having won only three out of their last 12 games. With the Spurs having the momentum in their favor, a three-game winning streak would’ve been a huge morale booster amid a turbulent season otherwise.

Victor Wembanyama records his 7th straight double-double

Entering the contest, Wembanyama was added to the team’s injury report. Due to the left shoulder injury, he picked up in the Spurs’ previous clash against the Pacers, he was deemed “questionable” for tonight’s clash. However, he did suit up.

The French phenom was expected to emerge victorious in his duel against the Rockets’ center Alperen Sengun. However, the rookie was completely outplayed.

While Wembanyama recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double, Sengun had a much better game, stuffing the stat sheet with 45 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists.

Unfortunately, this was the Spurs’ best shot at clinching a three-game win streak. For the remaining 20 games in the season, Wembanyama and co. will be going up against >.500 teams on 14 instances. With the #14 Portland Trail Blazers sitting five games ahead of the Spurs, fans of the Texas side will be prepared to see their franchise finish the regular season at the last position of the Western Conference standings.