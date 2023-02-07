Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight vs Nets? Suns Release Injury Report For 2-Time All-Star

The Phoenix Suns are in dire need of Devin Booker to maintain their playoff bid after a sharp fall in the standings since his injury.

The Suns became the laughingstock of the NBA after they lost Game 7 against Dallas in a blowout last year. Many onlookers had expected them to win the title in 2021, but they lost to Giannis and his Bucks.

This season, many expected them to stay at the top of their Conference for a 3rd season running. However, the injury bug bit them pretty hard midway into the season.

They lost Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to various injuries in December. And even after CP3 and Ayton came back, they were barely able to tread water.

From possessing the #1 seed in the West at 15-6, Phoenix is currently 6th. The team has gone 14-20 since that time, looking a far cry from the seasoned winners of last regular season. However, they do look to be coming back to form of late, with an 8-2 run.

The Suns are 8-2 in their last 10 games. This is better than any team in the West, and they’ve done it without superstar Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/wxp20VLNo8 — is James Jones washed (@SunderousDunks) February 5, 2023

Also Read – “Devin Booker should make an All-Defensive team this season!”: How the Suns’ superstar is slowly changing the narrative around his so-called lackluster defense

Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs Nets?

Devin Booker has been upgraded to a ‘probable’ status for the Suns’ next game tonight against Brooklyn. This will mark a comeback after nearly 2 months for the All-NBA First Team selection last year.

#Suns injury report at #Nets: PROBABLE: Devin Booker (groin). AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose). OUT: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Jae Crowder (not with team). Nets hosting #Clippers tonight at home. pic.twitter.com/ESVUndiekl — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 6, 2023

Also Read – “I think Devin Booker has been consistent all year”: Draymond Green explains why the Suns star deserves to win the MVP honors over the likes of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, and others

Given that the Suns will be playing a Nets team without Kevin Durant, they are heavy betting favorites entering the game. They’ve been given a +4.5 point spread to cover.

Booker stats this season

Through 29 appearances this season, Devin Booker has averaged 27.1 points and 5.6 assists per game. He is shooting 47.7% from the field, including 52.4% on twos and 37% on threes.

Booker likely could have placed in the top-10 scorers of the league had he stayed fit. But he’s now missed too many games to qualify for the scoring leaderboard.