“Even Jimmy Butler knows Kyle Lowry has a wagon!”: Heat fans rejoice after new addition Markieff Morris is mocked by their All-NBA forward in a hilarious clip

Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris and Kyle Lowry are enthusiastic participants in one of the best NBA videos to go viral ever.

The Miami Heat sport a significantly different look from the team that made it to the 2020 NBA Finals. There haven’t really been wholesale changes to their roster. Their core trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam and Duncan Robinson have all signed extensions. However, there have been a few worthy additions to prop their roster depth up.

Kyle Lowry replaces Goran Dragic in their lineup as they look to walk it back for another deep playoff run. Markieff Morris is another forward who will have a huge role to play during the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, given fitness.

Both Lowry and Mook have championship-winning experience – in fact, both of them are very recent champions too. This allows Jimmy Butler to bank on a wealth of grit and mettle that wasn’t on their roster before.

Their additions also allow Butler to express himself in a wilder fashion than usual. The chemistry that he’s built with their current roster is on full display in the clip below.

Heat fans rejoice after new addition Markieff Morris is mocked by Jimmy Butler

Kieff grabbed hold of a rebound and sped out in transition for what should’ve been an easy bucket in the Heat’s preseason game against the Celtics last night. It did end up being an easy bucket, but Markieff didn’t exactly look in control of the ball.

not talking about kyle pic.twitter.com/tOR4aK9DIw — Jimmy Jesus (@StanOfABucket) October 16, 2021

On most nights, this clip might have gone unnoticed by his teammates. Because after all, Mook did succeed in getting the 2 points, right? Wrong. Jimmy Butler thinks otherwise, and he didn’t wait too long to mock Mook.

Even Jimmy Butler knows Kyle Lowry has a wagon 😭 pic.twitter.com/lLCDxv4bqc — The Hurry Up 🎡 (@thehurryupnba) October 15, 2021

Kyle Lowry seems to have caught a stray with this particular incident.