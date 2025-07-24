“Started Talking Back to Myself”: Investor Shaquille O’Neal Confesses Being Impressed By Morris Twins’ AI Product

Long before he unlaced his basketball sneakers, Shaquille O’Neal knew he was going to be great at business. He was a brand in himself during his playing days and has used that image of himself to become an astute businessman. According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Neal’s wealth holds a valuation at roughly $500 million.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers legend is constantly looking for the next big business to invest in and it seems former NBA brothers, Marcus and Markeiff Morris’ new startup have impressed him.

People are already familiar with his involvement in Reebok, Papa John’s and 24 Hour Fitness but with a landscape, O’Neal hopes to evolve.

The Morris twins have seen the development of AI products and decided to create their own. In that spirit, it appears they would like a little bit of that Shaq money.

“Picture Shaq and you being able to hold a full conversation with Shaq,” Marcus said on The Big Podcast. “You can ask him whatever you want and it’s him. It’s actually Shaq.”

Before this business opportunity, O’Neal didn’t necessarily have a close relationship with either of the Morris twins. But he felt compelled to give them a chance.

“We never spoken before. So he hit me up. Of course, I’m going to hit him back out of respect,” O’Neal said.

Any person would be skeptical about the Morris twins’ product, as O’Neal was. He however put his doubts aside and decided to see the capabilities of the AI program. The results were evidently impressive.

“I just read one little paragraph, and then we had another Zoom meeting. I asked myself a question, and I started talking back to myself. This is next level,” O’Neal proclaimed.

The Morris twins’ AI product is still in the development stage. Although they haven’t released much information regarding its progress, O’Neal’s approval certainly helps boost the validity of the product.

That said, unlike other AI programs such as ChatGPT, this product doesn’t seem to be essential to the common demands of people.

It simply allows the user to create an AI copy of any famous figure but the concept is interesting. So it might be fun to watch it being developed into real world applications.

As long as it has adequate safety measures, it can be a good product. It has certainly managed to impress Shaq. One can only hope the beta phase is just as successful as he hopes it would be.