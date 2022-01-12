NBA starting lineups tonight: Is James Harden playing vs Chicago Bulls? Brooklyn Nets release knee injury report ahead of matchup against Zach LaVine and co

James Harden is listed as questionable for the upcoming Chicago Bulls game after missing the matchup against Portland Trail Blazers with a knee injury

Brooklyn Nets are currently second in the eastern conference rallying behind their MVP Kevin Durant. They lost the top seed to Chicago Bulls and were briefly pushed to third by Miami Heat.

The matchup against Chicago Bulls is highly anticipated especially since Kyrie’s return. These teams are highly likely to meet in the second or third round of playoffs. So far Bulls are 2-0 against the Nets but the addition of Kyrie Irving to this mix can have a drastic effect on the outcome.

James Harden is questionable for the matchup against Chicago Bulls

We saw a glimpse of the old James Harden before he was sidelined due to left knee hyperextension prior to the Blazers game. When Kevin Durant was in the health and safety protocols, the beard was nearly averaging a 30-point triple-double. He led the Brooklyn Nets to a huge win over the Lakers and kept them on the top.

The 3x scoring champion is currently listed as questionable for Brooklyn’s third matchup against Chicago Bulls. He did not play very well the last time these teams met. Although his playmaking was terrific, he did not shoot the ball very well. In both games, he had 14 points on just over 30% from the field.

Nets’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the #Bulls. Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE Harden (left knee hyperextension) – QUESTIONABLE Irving (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE Aldridge (right foot soreness) – OUT Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) January 11, 2022

He is currently averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 assists, and 8.1 rebounds a game, his lowest offensively in the last 12 years. Harden was unable to fill the scoring void left behind by Kyrie Irving. It led to the Nets losing some big games against top-seeded teams. Although Kyrie is listed as questionable he is expected to play tonight.

Brooklyn Nets will be hungry for a win after 5 losses in the past week. Chicago Bulls be facing the ‘Big 3’ at full capacity for the first time this season if Harden is cleared to play.

