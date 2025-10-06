76ers Employee Gives Final Verdict on Charles Barkley Claiming to Have Showered in His Uniform

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Proof of Charles Barkley’s ‘extracurriculars’ has almost always existed. Whether it’s him throwing a man through a glass window or holding Larry Bird from the back to get punched by Julius Erving, Chuck’s shenanigans have always been broadcasted.

One event however, that didn’t have a credible source attached to it was his shower claim. A while back, Chuck said during his early NBA days in the 80s while with the 76ers, he would shower with his uniform on. Kill two birds with one stone.

“My first four, five years in the NBA, we flew commercial. We had to wash our jersey. So, we’re flying the next morning.” Barkley’s logic was that he simply didn’t have time to give his uniform to the cleaners as the NBA’s rule was to get the first flight out of the city after a game.

During an interview at the Rowan University Center, Chuck finally found solace in the fact that someone has confirmed this story. Allen Lumpkin, a man in charge of logistics in the 76ers basketball administration for 41 years was in attendance and asked to confirm Barkley’s claims.

“Yup. It’s true,” said ‘Lumpy’. He would go on to admit he even called Sir Charles after that story was released to talk about how silly it would be for him to make it up.

“He’s been a great friend for all these years. We’ve been together through good times, bad times. I want to say man thank you for an incredible 40 years together,” said Chuck on Lumpkin.

Quite the incredible end to a two and a half year saga. Kenny Smith was the first to cast doubt over Chuck’s shower story and while he wasn’t in attendance for this interview, he most certainly must’ve been gobsmacked when he caught wind of the confirmation.

It’s safe to say that everything that comes out of Chuck’s mouth isn’t merely pure comedic gold but also, the truth.