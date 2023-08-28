“Charles Barkley Believed He Could Fly”: After Jumping Off a Building, $60,000,000 Worth Legend Shrugged Off Near Death Experience as Boredom

It seems as if Charles Barkley had begun his bold and often hilarious antics long before he made his way to NBA superstardom. According to his book, “Barkley: A Biography,” Chuck was convinced at the age of 7 that he could fly like Superman. Growing up in tough and poor surroundings in Leeds, Alabama, the now $60 million star did not have a lot of ready-available entertainment in his life. This led to him jumping off the roof of his housing project, which led to a mild concussion.

Chuck, despite his fiery approach during his playing days, has always been known to be eccentric. The Houston Rockets legend’s hilarious interviews and his antics as a 7-year-old are simply proof that his eccentricity is something that he has carried from his childhood to his adulthood.

Charles Barkley once jumped off the roof of his housing project when he was 7

Barkley was raised in Leeds by his grandmother. Taking inspiration from George Reeves, who played Superman in the iconic “Adventures of Superman,” Chuck followed suit quite literally.

He made himself a cape using one of the towels from his family washroom and believed he could now fly. Barkley ended up jumping off the roof of his housing project, leaving him unconscious:

“Looking down from the roof of his housing project, Charles Barkley believed he could fly. Wearing a homemade Superman cape made from one of the family’s bathroom towels, the seven- year-old launched himself from twenty feet off the ground, knowing in his heart he could match the majestic superpower of television’s George Reeves.

His grandmother Johnnie Mae Edwards added:

“He felt like he could do just about anything… When I found out he was all right… I could have killed him myself.”

His mother, Charcey Glenn, claimed that she herself could have killed him once she realized what Charles had done. Her unconscious kid was lying injured on the road in front of their building. Still, Barkley’s response to the situation seems as casual as one would expect. He claimed that it was due to a lack of entertainment that he ended up jumping off the roof.

Barkley owned just one pair of shoes every season during school

Chuck never quite forgot where he came from, and takes a lot of pride in his childhood. Back in school, his family could afford only one pair of shoes every season.

This meant that while Barkley rose up the ranks, he was forced to do whatever he could to increase their life. Barkley’s mom would bring the shoes and take them back directly from games as he was not allowed to wear them anywhere else.

This led to quite a bit of obvious elation when he eventually joined the NBA, and signed with Nike. Not only were the global giants making him regular payments, they would also give him a new pair of shoes every week, according to CBS.