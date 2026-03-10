Steph Curry Expects New Star to Join Warriors, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named

The sense of urgency within the Golden State Warriors organization is at an all-time high. The team is no longer the juggernaut it once was, but it still has a competent core with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. With Curry’s career also in its final stretch, the Warriors realize that now is the time to go all-in on contending for the present.

For quite some time, Golden State was reluctant to do exactly that, attempting to juggle two timelines: One with the older players and another with the younger prospects such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Jordan Poole. Today, none of those players are on the team.

And the Warriors don’t have much to show for it, either. General manager Mike Dunleavy understands that the team waited too long to swing for the fences. And their superstar, Curry, anticipates them to make a big splash, too.

Golden State has tried to amend its mistakes in recent years. Last season, they made their biggest acquisition, trading for Jimmy Butler. They followed up their commitment to Curry by trading for Kristaps Porzingis this past trade deadline.

These moves certainly improve the Warriors marginally, but don’t propel them to a championship contender capable of taking on the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and the Denver Nuggets.

Though the situation has become critical, Curry reportedly isn’t pushing the panic button. Instead, the four-time champion, along with the rest of the franchise, expects this offseason to be quite a busy one.

“I think he knows, whether it’s a Giannis [Antetokounmpo], whether it’s a LeBron James, there’s going to be somebody next summer, that’s going to join him, join Jimmy, join Draymond [Green], assuming he’s still there too,” said NBA insider Marc Spears.

The Warriors have shown interest in James and Antetokounmpo in the past, too. It may be tough to put together a package enticing enough for the Milwaukee Bucks, though. However, it appears James’ tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers may be reaching its conclusion. And both players would add considerable value to the team.

Giannis is one of the best players in the NBA. Putting a player of that magnitude alongside Curry would wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

James, on the other hand, may be getting older, but is still one of the smartest and most skilled players of all-time. The last time Curry and James shared the court as teammates, they helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’ll be an injustice to bet against their ability to compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

However, there is no guarantee that the Warriors will add either of them. We have seen countless instances where a team is a favorite to land a player, just for them to sign or receive a trade elsewhere.

The Warriors fans would be hoping that isn’t the case. After all, the final years of Curry’s time in the NBA, competing for championships, are dependent on adding another star.