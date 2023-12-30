“Steph Curry Is Now a Combined -31 in His Last 10 Games”: Redditor Points Out ‘Worrying’ Stat about Warriors Star
Siddid Dey Purkayastha
|Published December 30, 2023
The Golden State Warriors’ current form is a matter of concern for Dubs fans. Aside from their poor ranking in the Western Conference table, their star veteran, Stephen Curry, also seems to be suffering from a slump for the past few games. Fans are worried about this concerning dip in Curry’s form, which has led to a Redditor unearthing a startling detail about the 2x MVP’s performance in the last ten games for the Warriors.
A post titled “Stephen Curry is now combined -31 in his last 10 games” on the r/NBA subreddit highlighted Curry’s poor splits in the past few games, which is just 42/37/93 with an average of 24 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in the last ten games. In the 29 games that Curry has played this season, he has a plus-minus rating of -38, with an average of 27.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
Steph Curry is now a combined -31 in his last 10 games
byu/spiattalo innba
This stat could be slightly worrying for both Warriors fans and Curry, given the Dubs superstar has almost always maintained a positive plus-minus rating since his third season in the league. It was only in the 2009-10, 2010-11, and 2019-20 seasons in his career, that Steph has had a negative plus-minus rating. Till this point in his career, Curry has averaged a +/- rating of 376.7, which roughly translates to a total of +5651 in his 15 seasons playing in the league.
It seems like the Warriors have as a whole taken a step back in maintaining their players’ +/- rating for this season. On the Warriors roster, Brandin Podziemski and Chris Paul currently have the highest +/- rating, +107 and +97 respectively. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins has the worst rating of them all, with -98 for this season.
Why does a plus-minus rating matter?
Plus/Minus ratings or PM may seem like a useless advanced stat to many fans. However, it reflects how a team performed while one of their players is on the court. A positive PM rating for a player suggests that the team outscored their opponents while the player was on the court. However, if a player has a negative PM stat, let’s say -30. That would mean that the opposing team outscored the player’s team by 30 points while the player was on the court.
Therefore, Plus/Minus ratings greatly help assess a player’s impact on their teams’ performance. One of the greatest examples of the stat’s effectiveness would be Tim Duncan, who had always maintained a winning record with the San Antonio Spurs during his playing career. This is also one of the reasons why Duncan carries the record of highest career plus-minus in the league’s history.
While Stephen Curry might be facing a slump at this point, that does not mean that he is far behind in his career plus-minus from Duncan. Curry ranks sixth in the league’s highest PM stats, with a PM rating of +5651. Furthermore, in terms of 100+ games played, Curry ranks fourth in highest +/-, with a 6.2 rating.
