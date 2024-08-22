Steph Curry Mourns Warriors Legend’s Death With a Heartfelt Message

Earlier this week, the Warriors lost one of their biggest icons. The team announced on social media that Alvin Attles, nicknamed ‘the Destroyer,’ a former player, coach, general manager, and most recently team ambassador for the seven-time NBA champions, passed away at the age of 87.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry paid homage to Attles’ contribution to the franchise and mourned his loss on social media. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the four-time NBA champion wrote,

“Very sad day for the whole Bay Area and all Warriors fans. Al Attles was a pioneer of professionalism, courage, competitiveness and blazed his own trail every step of the way. His DNA is all over this organization. Forever in our hearts and the rafters #16.”

“Forever in our hearts and the rafters.” – Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/jgR2rSh9mB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2024

Attles has been associated with the Warriors in some capacity since 1960. He was the team’s fifth-round pick in the 1960 NBA draft and spent 11 years with the franchise as a player. He averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

During the final three years of his career, he transitioned to coaching. In 1968, new head coach George Lee picked the veteran as his assistant. However, he left the team two years later, prompting the franchise to promote their point guard to replace him as the head coach.

Attles spent one season as the Warriors player-coach before transitioning to coaching full-time. In his fifth year as the franchise’s head coach, he ended their 19-year title drought and helped them win their third NBA championship.

He spent another eight years in the role, before being promoted to general manager. He served as an executive for three years before leaving. He returned in 1994 and spent a season as the team’s assistant coach in a difficult campaign for the franchise.

In 2015, the Warriors retired Attles’ number 16 jersey, making him one of only six people to earn the distinction. He remained associated with the franchise as a brand ambassador in his final years, extending his relationship with the team to over 60 years.

Attles’ importance to the Warriors cannot be overstated. Few embody the franchise’s values as he did and his legacy will live on forever.