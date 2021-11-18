“Stephen Curry crosses James Harden, and is about to achieve yet another milestone!”: Warriors’ superstar and leading MVP candidate is on the verge of establishing yet another NBA record

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry inches closer to yet another milestone, would become the first to record 400 3s in a calendar year

When one thinks of the Greatest Shooter of all time, the first image that comes to head is of a 6’3 man in a blue jersey. Wardell Stephen Curry II revolutionized the game of basketball. More specifically, he changed the way the league and the game approached the 3-point shot.

Also Read: “I haven’t seen Space Jam yet!”: Michael Jordan made a startling revelation on The Oprah Winfrey Show to the immense surprise of Bulls fans

Stephen Curry started the 2021-22 season a little slow and was shooting under 40% for the first few games. Since then, he has picked up the pace and is back to shooting over 40.6% for the season. Recently, he claimed the record for the most 3-pointers made in NBA History(regular season+playoffs included), passing Ray Allen in doing so. With his 9 3-pointers against the Nets the other night, Steph passes James Harden for the record of most 3s in a calendar year and is on the verge of another milestone.

Stephen Curry is all set to become the first player to make 400 3s in a calendar year

Heading into the season, there were numerous records that Stephen Curry was on the verge of breaking. He’s already taken over on the all-time collective record, and he’s just 66 3s away from overtaking him on the regular-season record.

After the game against Brooklyn, Stephen Curry also took the record for most 3s in a calendar year from James Harden. Harden established the record in 2019, where he recorded 397 3s in 78 games. Stephen Curry has 399, and he has played on 73 games yet this year.

Stephen Curry has made 399 3-pointers during the 2021 calendar year (reg. season only). That is the most in a calendar year all-time, passing James Harden from 2019 (397). Curry has played 73 games in 2021, while Harden played 78 in 2019. — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) November 17, 2021

Also Read: “Boy, don’t let us win a f****** championship!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green issues a warning to the rest of NBA, especially those who doubted them in the past 2 years

The Warriors have 21 games left in this calendar year. Even if Steph keeps up with his average of 5.4 3s a game, he would be well on his way to cross the 500 mark. However, looking at the way Stephen Curry is going on currently, we can even expect a higher number from the Baby Faced Assassin.