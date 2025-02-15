Steph Curry Proudly Showed Wife Ayesha His History With SLAM on Valentine’s Day

Few honors signify an athlete’s ascension to stardom like snagging a signature shoe deal. On that same tier is making the cover of SLAM magazine. Many say if you’re on there more than once, you’re a bonafide superstar. Warriors star Steph Curry, who’s been the publication’s front face almost too often to count, easily proves that theory. He took his wife Ayesha on a walk down SLAM memory lane on Valentine’s Day.

Curry was one of the biggest stars of college basketball following his Elite Eight run in 2008. However, his rise to NBA stardom wasn’t immediate, as nagging ankle injuries derailed his progression. That changed after the 2012-13 season when Curry finally emerged as a budding star and received his first SLAM cover. In the nearly 12 years since, he’s graced the cover 16 times.

SLAM held an event for All-Star Weekend to showcase the magazine’s history. To honor being in the city in which the Warriors are based, they displayed a special exhibit for Curry that featured every SLAM cover the four-time champion has ever been on. He took Ayesha’s hand as he guided her through a blast from the past for their subtle Valentine’s date.

One of the most iconic Curry covers is issue 203, which features the Warriors star with Kevin Durant following his 2016-2017 season signing. Another infamous cover was a 2022 issue celebrating Curry’s fourth title. Issue 239’s cover shows Curry with his first Finals MVP in his arms and the Larry O’Brien trophy to his right while doing his patented “night-night” celebration.

Ayesha and Steph’s adorable relationship

Steph and Ayesha are among the top NBA power couples. The two first met as teenagers at church in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their relationship didn’t become serious until 2008 when they bumped into each other in Los Angeles. They married in 2011 and have four children. It is to grow complacent in a marriage, so Steph and Ayesha prioritize their alone time with each other.

In December of 2024, Ayesha took to Instagram to highlight a special moment the two shared. Steph took her to NASA Ames Research Center, where she had the opportunity to fly. She called their outing the “Best day date ever.”

2024 was a great year for the Currys despite the lack of NBA team success. Steph’s heroics in the Paris Olympics led Team USA to a gold medal, and he became an American hero. Following the historic victory, he took time to enjoy life the best way he could, with Ayesha. He shared a post on X, showcasing a lovely outing with his special lady.

The power couple always finds a way to have fun. This past Halloween, they found time to party, dressed up as a pair of pirates. Ayesha posted the pics to Instagram saying, “Date night with my golden state waRRRRRior.”

If 2024 taught the public one thing, it is to watch for more Curry pleasantries in 2025.