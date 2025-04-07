Steph Curry Sheds Light on Benefit of Multi-Sports Approach For Young Athletes

Steph Curry’s main focus has been on basketball for the last two decades, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only sport the two-time MVP has ever known. Curry opened up on the importance of playing sports in school and building relationships with people you wouldn’t be close to otherwise.

Steph grew up playing baseball and football alongside basketball, so the four-time champion has firsthand experience as a multi-sport athlete. He believes it’s important for young athletes to diversify their skillsets through different sports, also acknowledging that burnout is a very real thing among young athletes.

“It’s a beautiful environment for self-discovery and building confidence and community and friendships,” Steph said when Malika Andrews asked him why children should consider playing multiple sports. “Trying new things and just the idea that you’re able to have fun and that allows you to kinda be your best self.”

“Diversification, you know, developing those skillsets and you meet new people who are in these different environments as well,” the Warriors superstar shared. “I just like to keep it as fun as possible for as long as you can until it becomes the kid is being able to decide, ‘Hey, this is something I wanna do.'”

Steph has followed the multi-sport athlete path himself and has paved the same way for his own children. He’d probably love to see his kids playing basketball at a high level when it’s all said and done, but Curry is clearly prioritizing the fun factor in athletics for his young ones as they grow up.

Steph Curry has shared how playing multiple sports helped him

As one of the best basketball players of all time, some may think Steph Curry put all his time into basketball. But that’s far from the truth. The future Hall of Famer played at least three sports through most of his youth and believes those different experiences made him who he is today.

“I think I was 8 or 9, and I was playing football, baseball and basketball—kinda all at the same time,” Curry said. “My experience with playing different sports is it taught me a little bit more about myself. I knew I was better at basketball (than the other sports).”

“I loved to play baseball; my dad played it a little bit growing up, too,” Steph continued. “And football was just something my friends did so I wanted to try it with them. Knowing that I wasn’t as good at baseball or football (as basketball), it challenged me to gain that confidence and gain that work ethic to get better.”

Professional athletes have to hone in on their craft to become a star at that level. But Curry believes until that point comes, athletes should be looking to diversify their athletic skillset.