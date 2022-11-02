WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Puts His 23 Size ‘Ashy’ Foot on the Table, Gets Humiliated by Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley make up the spirit of the NBA on TNT. These two former superstar athletes are gifted by the gods of entertainment. In a recent episode, Shaq, in his signature style, did something weird and Charles Barkley responded to it with rib-tickling humor.

NBA on TNT recently signed all 4 cast members to extended contracts. The show has been supremely successful over the past few years. The success it has brought to the channel has been a testament to the cast’s spellbinding presence.

However, even amongst the 4, Shaq and Chuck have to be the most entertaining. Their banter is on a whole different level. In the recent episode of the show, they again showed why they are the funniest NBA show on the air.

Charles Barkley roasted Shaquille O’Neal

In the most recent episode of NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal unexpectedly put his bare feet on the table. His feet were visible to everyone and the cameramen put in extra effort to highlight every bit of the 23-size feet.

To be honest, without being disrespectful to the legend, his feet weren’t a welcoming sight. They were huge with painted nails and a few toenails missing. We wouldn’t be surprised if a kid started crying after just one look at them.

So, when the other hosts began to roast O’Neal, it felt very natural. Kenny and Ernie both attacked Shaq but neither of them did it as well as Chuck did. In fact, Chuck went straight for the jugular. His diss was the best of all.

Shaquille O’Neal started his shenanigan by actually asking for permission. He asked his fellow cast members if he could get comfortable. Once they agreed, he immediately put his bare feet on the table. Barkley immediately responded by saying:

“Can we put up a disclaimer on the camera and apologize?” He continued: “America, I am sorry. C’mon man, that’s one of the ugliest things I have ever seen.”

Chuck signed a ten-year contract with NBA on TNT

Charles Barkley’s future is set. The legend will not find it difficult to make money for the next ten years. His latest deal with TNT is expected to bring $100 to $200 million in the next decade.

Though Chuck has come out and claimed he won’t be working the entire ten years, it’s safe to assume he is going to be with us for another 4-5 years at least. That’s great news for Chuckster and NBA on TNT’s fans.

