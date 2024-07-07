Stephen A. Smith Backs A’ja Wilson’s Aces to Three-Peat Following Kelsey Plum’s Strong Outings

This week Stephen A. Smith didn’t have to think too much about his ‘WNBA Player of the Week‘ pick. Kelsey Plum‘s back-to-back high-scoring performances against the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics made his job easy. After announcing that Plum is his POTW, Stephen A. also declared that there will be no stopping the Aces team from three-peating the WNBA title this season if they’re led by A’ja Wilson.

The Aces were on a dominant six-game winning streak when Stephen A. made this announcement. Unfortunately, they were beaten by the Sparks yesterday despite a 35-point game from A’ja Wilson and a 21-point game from Plum.

Prior to that loss, the Aces were pretty much running the show in the league. Plum had 34 points with six rebounds and five assists against the Fever and followed it up with a 28-point performance against the Mystics.

Therefore, on the recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the media veteran said, “Plum helped lead the Aces to their sixth straight victory in front of their 11th straight home sellout. Stephen A.’s WNBA Player of the Week, in case you didn’t know, is Las Vegas Aces guard, the one and only, Kelsey Plum.”

Stephen A. added, “I don’t give a damn how the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty or anybody else looks, as long as the Las Vegas Aces are fully loaded and led by A’ja Wilson, ain’t nobody beating them. They’re going to three-peat, plain and simple.”

Houston Comets were the only other team to three-peat in the WNBA, winning four straight championships from 1997 to 2000. The Aces are currently the defending champions in the WNBA, having won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

This season, they have a chance to secure a rare feat for the franchise. Stephen A. understands that there’s enough competition in the league right now to compete with the Vegas side. But he is trusting the leadership of A’ja Wilson to get the job done.

The Liberty is currently leading the league with 17 wins on the board and the Lynx are the winners of the Commissioner’s Cup. So, it isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the Las Vegas franchise.