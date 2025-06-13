Stephen A. Smith Brings Up Luka Doncic’s Conditioning to Question His Position as a Leader on the Lakers

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A couple of months have passed since the Los Angeles Lakers suffered an early elimination from the 2025 NBA playoffs. That hasn’t halted conversations regarding their future with their new superstar Luka Doncic. His conditioning has always been a point of question. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes its impact can affect more than just his production on the basketball court.

Advertisement

Doncic showed glimpses of how great he can be in the Purple and Gold. The Lakers rose as high as the second seed after acquiring the Slovenian superstar. Unfortunately, that flame fizzled out in the first round as the Minnesota Timberwolves convincingly won in five games.

One of the big points of criticism was Doncic’s conditioning. After all, it was the main reason Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks elected to move on from him.

Regardless of his conditioning, Doncic shows up to work. He is one of the greatest risers when the importance of the game increases. The problem with his conditioning has never been linked to his production. Smith believes the problem may develop within the locker room.

“If you are any kind of great player, great at anything that requires conditioning and you lack it, you have a leadership problem,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.

Fortunately for Doncic, he is one of the most talented players the NBA has ever seen. He can get away with his conditioning not being up to par. But that isn’t the best example for the rest of the team. For many people, it comes across that he doesn’t care enough about his craft.

The assumption isn’t that Doncic doesn’t love basketball. One doesn’t become that good at something if they don’t love and enjoy doing it. However, the door for doubt is open, whether Doncic likes it or not.

Shaquille O’Neal faced questions about his conditioning, but he was in good enough shape to win four NBA championships. Smith gives the benefit of the doubt to players such as Shaq who deliver despite those questions surrounding them.

Haslem doesn’t push back against Smith’s take, but he does offer a sympathetic response. He highlights Doncic’s lack of leadership to begin his career, which is not the case alongside LeBron James and the Lakers.

“If he can’t change his habits sitting next to LeBron James and watching him do this everyday, then I’m going to say, ‘Luka you damn sure got leadership problems,'” Haslem said.

Now that Doncic’s focus is completely on basketball, the real test will begin. The 2025-26 season will determine whether Doncic has a conditioning problem or if he’ll prove all the doubters wrong.