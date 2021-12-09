“Andrew Wiggins deserves to be an All-Star this season”: Klay Thompson heaps praises of his Warriors teammate, calling him one of the best two-way players in the league

Klay Thompson calls Andrew Wiggins one of the best two-way players in the NBA currently, adding that the Warriors forward deserves an All-Star selection this year.

Andrew Wiggins has silenced all his critics this year, playing stellar basketball under the guidance of Steve Kerr. Wiggins has been contributing on both ends of the floor. The first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins failed to live up to expectations playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There was mounting pressure on the Warriors front office to trade him during the recent off-season. However, the Warriors showed faith in the Canadian baller. The Dubs are currently the first seed in the NBA with a 21-4 record, with Wiggins playing a crucial role.

The former Wolves player is averaging 18.5 PPG and 4.4 RPG. Wiggins is shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.5% from the 3-point line. In the recent game against the Orlando Magic, Wiggins was 8-for-10 from the 3-point line.

Recently, Warriors guard Klay Thompson made no qualms stating that Wiggins deserves a selection in the All-Star game this season.

Klay Thompson makes his case for Andrew Wiggins.

Thompson has missed back-to-back seasons due to catastrophic injuries. However, the three-time champion is scheduled for a return around Christmas this year. Meanwhile, the Warriors are playing exceptional basketball and are the no. 1 seed in the NBA.

Though not an elite shooter like Thompson, Wiggins has done a decent job of filling in for the Warriors guard. Recently, Thompson called Wiggins one of the best two-way players in the league and that he deserved to be in the All-Star game this year.

This would be a huge achievement for Wiggins. The twenty-eight-year-old had been written off by many and even termed a first pick bust. Many believed that Wiggins would not be able to achieve the expectations.

The former rookie of the year has had a complete turnaround in his third season with the Warriors. The leadership of Stephen Curry and the guidance of Steve Kerr has been the game-changer for Wiggins.