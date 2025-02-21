Stephen A. Smith “Loved” Kevin Durant and Chris Paul Heated Argument, Wants to See “More of It”

The Spurs and Suns went toe-to-toe in a thrilling matchup on Thursday night. Following the news of superstar Victor Wembanyama’s unfortunate season-ending injury, the Spurs rallied together to defeat the Suns by a score of 120-109. San Antonio played with a chip on their shoulder, which was evident in the demeanor of veteran guard Chris Paul.

He and Kevin Durant got into a heated exchange as their competitive tempers flared in the first half. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was a big fan of the interaction and hopes this sets the tone for the rest of the league.

The exchange took place during the final minutes of the second quarter. The game was still within arms reach for either team as the Spurs led 47-45. Phoenix was able to get Paul to switch onto Durant, which led to the guard fouling the Suns’ star.

The two exchanged words with each other but the play continued. However, at the next dead ball, Durant stormed toward Paul and the two got in each other’s faces.

Smith took to ESPN’s First Take to share his reaction regarding the interaction. He didn’t have any problem with their chirping. In fact, Smith wants to see more players lean into that competitive edge.

He said, “The bottom line is you love to see those two future first-ballot Hall-of-Famers going at one another like that and caring about the competition. I love it. I want to see more of it.”

.@WindhorstESPN and @stephenasmith react to CP3 and KD's heated exchange in Suns-Spurs Thursday 👀 pic.twitter.com/BIYyDopuaa — First Take (@FirstTake) February 21, 2025

Smith revealed he is a huge fan of the exchange between the two. Their chirping didn’t result in a fight nor did Smith desire that. Above all else, Smith is a fan of the game and appreciates its competitive nature.

Regardless of the sport, fans love it when players show passion and heart during games. A large reason is that it shows the players care about winning just as much as the fans do.

Although this is the first time Durant and Paul have gone at each other, it isn’t the first time they’ve shown passion on the court.

Chris Paul and Kevin Durant’s biggest on-court heated moments

It is hard to find another player who loves the game of basketball as much as Kevin Durant. Aside from the narratives about his skill, it is undeniable that he loves basketball, which is evident in his passion.

Durant has found himself in plenty of heated moments during his career. Arguably the most iconic of his career was in a return to Oklahoma City after leaving the Thunder for the Warriors in 2016. Durant and his former teammate Russell Westbrook proceeded to jaw at each other.

Another instance includes Durant going at it with then-teammate Draymond Green after he refused to give the ball to KD in the clutch against the Clippers in 2018.

Paul is infamous for his various heated interactions. His feud with referee Scott Foster is well-known throughout NBA circles. The most heated moment in his career came in a physical altercation with Rajon Rondo, where the two had to be separated.

Both players are unfortunately nearing the end of their careers. Their competitive fire is cut from a different cloth, which many new players don’t carry. These interactions remind fans to appreciate the greatness of the legends that helped pave the way.