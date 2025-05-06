Stephen A. Smith Wants LeBron James to Take Luka Doncic’s Contract Responsibility

Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Following the Lakers’ premature first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs, many concerns remain about their future. General manager Rob Pelinka completed a remarkable deal to acquire Luka Doncic. However, the next step is to re-sign the Slovenian superstar to a long-term contract extension. The face of the franchise, LeBron James, has proclaimed that Doncic’s decision is his own, which is true. However, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith urges James to take responsibility to ensure Doncic stays with the team.

Advertisement

James joined the Lakers just prior to the 2018-19 season. In his seven years in LA, he’s been vocal, pushing the front office to make the necessary moves to contend. One result was landing star big man, Anthony Davis.

The acquisition led to a 2020 NBA championship, but the Lakers aren’t in the business for just one title. Pelinka made the deal to acquire Doncic for the Lakers’ post-James future. For the time being, the 40-year-old is still able to play and perform at a high level, but his retirement is looming.

With as much as the Lakers have done for LeBron, Smith believes it’s time he returns the favor. In a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith spoke about Doncic’s upcoming potential free agency. Although he understands James doesn’t have the responsibility to make sure Doncic resigns, he believes he should feel like he does.

“I want to make sure I’m very clear. It is not LeBron James’ responsibility to ensure that Luka Doncic re-signs with the Lakers,” Smith said. “But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t feel a responsibility.”

There’s no denying the fact that James’ word holds weight. Smith brought up an excellent example, pointing out Dwyane Wade’s impact in leading James to sign with the Heat. If it weren’t for Wade luring him to Miami, LeBron would never have signed there.

If LeBron remains completely silent, it could do more bad than good to the Lakers’ hopes of retaining him. Smith believes LeBron should feel compelled to ensure the Lakers are in good hands with Doncic at the helm.

Reports suggest that Doncic’s commitment is with the Lakers

Although LeBron remains silent in pitching Los Angeles to Doncic, reports suggest the five-time All-NBA member wants to stay with the Lakers long-term. ESPN analyst Tim McMahon reported that people close to Luka have a strong impression that his heart is with the Lakers.

“I would be shocked if there’s not some sort of extension this summer,” MacMahon said. “Talking to people who know Luka well, I think he’s fully committed to LA now. His heart was broken, but he’s fully committed now to the Lakers, and you know, his goal now is to win championships with that franchise.”

McMahon believes that Doncic will remain a Laker for the foreseeable future. To support McMahon’s belief, Doncic has immersed himself within LA’s community. He recently provided a generous donation to fix a defaced mural of Kobe Bryant.

Doncic has quickly become a fan favorite in Los Angeles. He won’t have to worry about the Lakers treating him the same way the Mavericks did. Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss are completely behind Doncic as their franchise player and are awaiting his commitment to make it a mutual agreement.