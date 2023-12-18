Stephen Curry 3-Point Streak: Warriors Star Snaps 268-Game Streak Spanning 5 Years

Credits: Dec 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on during the second half of the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after becoming the only player ever to record 3,500 made three-pointers, Stephen Curry failed to connect even a single shot from beyond the arc. During the Golden State Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers matchup, Curry failed to knock down any of his eight three-point attempts. As a result, the two-time MVP snaps a 268-game streak.

Stephen Curry is regarded as the greatest long-distance shooter in NBA history. Before tonight’s contest, Chef Curry had recorded at least one or more three-pointers in 268 games straight. Unfortunately, the streak wasn’t able to extend to 269.

The Warriors leader held this insane streak active for more than 5 years. The last instance when the 6ft 2” guard finished the night with zero three-pointers made occurred on November 8, 2018.

Apart from this incredible feat, Steph also owns the streak for the most consecutive games in a single season with at least a single three-pointer made. During his unanimous MVP season, the 2015-2016 campaign, the sharpshooter had a 79-game streak.

Stephen Curry failed to score in double-digits

The Golden State Warriors were expected to grab a comfortable win. Instead, the Blazers put up a valiant effort and took the game down to the wire. Ultimately, the Bay Area side managed to hold on and record their second straight win.

Curry, who came off a 37-point outburst, had a subpar performance. Scoring merely 7 points, the nine-time All-Star went 2-12 from the field and 0-8 from the three-point field goal. He can thank the eight assists that he dished out for having a box plus-minus of +14.

Fans of the GSW would be elated to see the other players take over as Curry had an off-night. Throughout the first quarter of this season, his teammates have been unable to help him to close out games. Tonight, that didn’t seem to repeat.

Several players stepped up big time. Klay Thompson recorded 28 points, whereas, Andrew Wiggins put up a 25-point, 7-rebound performance. While Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski combined for 22 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis was the most impressive of all. The rookie played for almost 18 minutes and finished the night with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Despite the win, the Warriors remain in the 11th position in the West. Improving to a 12-14 record, the 2022 champions are two games behind the 10th-seed Suns and have a three-game cushion from the 12th-seed Utah Jazz.