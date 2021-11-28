Stephen Curry 3s: How many more 3-pointers till the Warriors’ legend crosses Ray Allen for the top-spot on the All-Time 3-point FGs made?

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry is on the brink of solidifying his case as the Greatest Shooter ever even further

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the league, with a 17-2 to start the season. A major reason for the Warriors’ success is their superstar Stephen Curry. Steph seems to have picked up right where he left off the previous season. He’s putting up 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Stephen Curry is currently averaging 28.4 points on 54.3%-41.7%-94.0% shooting splits. Remember, we’re using 2PT% instead of FG%. There have only been 4 players in NBA history to complete a 50-40-90 season with 25+ points per game: Curry – 4x

Bird – 2x

Kyrie – 2x

Durant – 1x — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 27, 2021

Also Read: “When Draymond Green tells me to do something, I shut up and listen!”: Warriors’ Gary Payton II talks about Green’s leadership and the role he plays

He’s on the way to break multiple NBA records and solidify a lot of records for himself. Not long ago, he chased down Ray Allen for the top spot on Most 3-point FGs made(regular season+playoffs).

Stephen Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most threes in NBA history including playoffs. Steph has played in 585 fewer games. pic.twitter.com/OCOot6X2Ke — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 13, 2021

Curry is already ahead in the Playoffs and is soon about to catch up with Allen for the regular season top-spot as well.

Stephen Curry needs just 44 more 3s to cross Ray Allen

Wardell Stephen Curry II is the greatest shooter to ever touch a basketball. There are no doubts about the same. All of his hard work and perseverance has given Steph the right to be called the GOAT in this aspect.

He has numerous 3-point records, and he keeps adding to the list.

Stephen Curry has 98 3s for the season, leading the league in that aspect. He has 2930 3-pointers made in the regular season in his career. Ray Allen has 2973 made 3-pointers in his career, and Steph just trails him by 43 3s as of now.

Stephen Curry is 44 threes away from passing Ray Allen on the All-Time 3 pointers made list. — dubs  (@StephenCurey) November 28, 2021

Also Read: “Imma spend my hundreds of millions without the head trauma”: Damian Lillard scoffs at the notion that he would become a boxer upon retiring

The way Steph is playing, it wouldn’t be long before he achieves the feat. If I had to predict, I’d call him crossing the mark in the next 7 games or so.