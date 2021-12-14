Basketball

“Will the Kings trade De’Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons?” Sixers fans are getting restless on social media as the Sixers are still on lookout to find a trade destination for the former Rookie of the Year

"Will the Kings trade De'Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons?" Sixers fans are getting restless on social media as the Sixers are still on lookout to find a trade destination for the former Rookie of the Year
Aman Jain

Previous Article
"The Clippers really beat top-seeded Phoenix Suns without 3 of their best players?": Chris Paul and co meekly bow out to the Paul George-less Clippers
Next Article
"Thank God Stephen Curry didn't become a Knicks player": Dell Curry admits he wanted the Warriors superstar to be drafted by New York in 2009
NBA Latest Post
"Thank God Stephen Curry didn't become a Knicks player": Dell Curry admits he wanted the Warriors superstar to be drafted by New York in 200
“Thank God Stephen Curry didn’t become a Knicks player”: Dell Curry admits he wanted the Warriors superstar to be drafted by New York in 2009

In an interview with long-time NBA reporter and insider Marc Stein, Dell Curry admits he…