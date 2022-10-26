Why is LaMelo Ball Not Playing Vs Knicks? Hornets Star’s Disappointing Injury Report Cancels Star Clash Against Jalen Brunson

Oct 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Why isn’t LaMelo Ball playing against the New York Knicks?

LaMelo Ball has been injured for quite some time now.

For those that may not quite be aware of how it happened, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

This preseason incident caused Ball to suffer from a Grade 2 high ankle sprain, something that has kept him out until now as well. And yet, just days ago, sources called him a game time decision, making many believe he would likely be playing.

So, why isn’t LaMelo Ball on the floor against the Knicks?

LaMelo Ball had been ruled out of the game vs Knicks 24 hours prior to tip-off

Whether it’s due to the Hornets just playing it safe, or the possibility that LaMelo Ball hasn’t healed up yet, it was apparent a long time prior to tip-off, something that was later reaffirmed.

INJURY REPORT vs NYK Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out. Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/7Oib5A1qjo — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 26, 2022

Of course, it would have been perfect for the man to make his season debut against the Knicks, at the Mecca of Basketball. But, it just wasn’t to be.

As much as it may hurt, it appears fans will be forced to wait longer yet, on this one.

When will LaMelo Ball be back in the line-up?

As disappointing as his absence from the team during this game is, it truly isn’t long before LaMelo Ball can play basketball again.

At this moment in time, it would be accurate to label him under ‘day to day’.

So, while there is no real timeline for his return, it wouldn’t be unfair to assume he could return against the Magic or the Warriors.

But of course, his time on the injury list could extend to a couple of games longer as well, if things don’t work out as hoped.

