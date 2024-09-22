Stephen Curry Approves Of De’Aaron Fox’s Story Of How His Feet Stopped Hurting After Hooping In Currys

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) in the third quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Last October, De’Aaron Fox and Under Armour announced that the Kings star had signed with the company and would become the first ambassador of the Curry Brand. The guard was seemingly keen on the move after the Warriors superstar’s signature shoe helped alleviate his pain, a feeling the four-time NBA champion could relate to.

Advertisement

During an Under Armour event, Fox revealed he struggled with foot pain during the early part of last season. It prompted him to experiment with several shoe brands to find the perfect fit. The 26-year-old eventually tried out the Currys and his pain disappeared.

The relief and the subsequent improvement in his performances led to him wearing those shoes till the end of the playoffs. Around that time, the Kings star also decided to commit his future to the brand. Explaining the chronology of events, he said,

“When I was a sneaker-free agent, I kinda wore a bunch of different shoes. Started wearing his shoes in mid to late December… My foot was hurting at the time so I started wearing those and it went away and I played in them rest of the season, all the way through the playoffs. I told him I loved the shoe,it had nothin to do with nothing else.”

De’Aaron Fox on why he chose Curry Brand “I started wearing his shoes like mid to late December… My foot was hurting at the time so I started wearing those and it went away and I played in them rest of season. I told him I loved the shoe,it had nothin to do with nothing else” pic.twitter.com/WNhcxsgZ6M — DeMarvelous Fox & Ox (@SecurinDaBagley) September 20, 2024

Curry, who sat beside Fox during the promotional event, nodded in agreement. After all, the Warriors star could easily relate to what the Kings guard experienced.

For context, the brand has incorporated unicorn foam technology in its shoes since the Curry Flow 8. This innovation provides a locked-in feel around the foot. It helps stabilize the footing of agile players, who constantly attack the basket. This innovation has perfectly complemented Fox’s fast-paced style of play and has been crucial in building the trust between him and Curry Brand.

FIRST LOOK: The Fox 1 from Curry Brand — De’Aaron Fox’s first signature shoe.@SwipaTheFox debuted his shoe on the Curry Brand Tour in China and the Fox 1 will launch later this year. pic.twitter.com/tSwWPbxk4Y — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 13, 2024

As a result, they decided to begin their partnership with the launch of the Kings star’s first signature shoe, the Curry Fox 1. Under Armour used its latest foam technology for the midsole and added its unique outsole for maximum grip. The sneakers will also be available in an innovative color combination of vibrant purple and glowing green.

Although the exact release date of the Curry Fox 1 remains unknown, the shoes are expected to hit the market sometime in late 2024. This launch marks a major milestone for Under Armour as the brand looks to establish itself in the competitive sneaker industry.