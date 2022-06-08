“Stephen Curry at 1, Kevon Looney over Jayson Tatum!”: Fans go ballistic as ESPN releases ATROCIOUS Finals MVP ladder

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take up top 3 spots in latest finals MVP ladder ahead of game-3 vs Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry is nothing less than an all-time great. Heck, he might just be the greatest point guard of all time.

The man has had quite the career so far. 3 championships, 2 MVPs, one of them being the only ever unanimous one, a scoring title, and of course, a whole lot more.

But, if there is one award that has remained elusive for the man to this day, is the Finals MVP award. Or at least, until the end of this NBA Finals.

Recently, a Finals MVP ladder was released by ESPN. And well, let’s just say, it isn’t just Stephen Curry on the team that is going to love seeing the look of the list.

Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Kevon Looney take up the top 3 spots of the latest Finals MVP ladder

And just so we’re clear here, this is a list that combines the players of both teams. So, when you get down to it, somebody who considers watching NBA games as part of their job, up and decided that both Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney should justifiably place above the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

You don’t believe us? Well, as much as we don’t blame you, take a gander at the tweet below.

The Warriors have the top-three spots in the NBA Finals MVP Ladder 👀 pic.twitter.com/yKbMJOXrpM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2022

Now, we aren’t saying that Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney are bad by any definition. In fact, we’d say both players have gone above and beyond anything the Warriors could have reasonably asked for. Without a doubt, these two players have been seriously important components of every victory for the Dubs.

But, as much as we think Stephen Curry deserves the number one spot on this list, and that the other two players we just mentioned are important, haven’t Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum been deserving of the 2nd and 3rd spot?

Both players have been big, hitting big shots, and doing it on both ends. Sure, there have been times they’ve both come up short. But handing the award to Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney the award before them, would be like handing the award to Al Horford, or Derrick White before Stephen Curry. Sure, they’re important to the Celtics, but doing that would be nothing less than blasphemy.

Yes, ESPN and lists have a long history of being an explosive combo. But this? Let’s just say, perhaps it’s time we banned them from having fireworks.

In other words, someone please ban ESPN from ever making a list again.

