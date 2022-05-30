“Did Bryce Maximus get taller yet again?!”: NBA Twitter speculates as LeBron James hypes up ‘Strive for Greatness’ stud for his tough up-and-under layup

Bryce Maximus goes for a tough finish around the rim as LeBron James hypes him up, leading NBA Twitter to discuss his height once again.

LeBron James is a physical specimen that the NBA rarely sees. Guys like Karl Malone, David Robinson, Nate Thurmond, amongst others, had the muscle mass along with the athleticism to be special in the league in their own way. James on the other hand, created a whole new type of player altogether.

A 6’9 guy who can play and defend all positions with the passing accuracy of John Stockton, the driving and foul-drawing ability of Giannis, and the post-up strength of ‘The Admiral’ is a player that has the ability to be the greatest of all time.

Well LeBron James certainly is that and it seems as though those genes have been passed down to his children as well. Both Bronny and Bryce Maximus are playing for the ‘Strive for Greatness’ AAU team and the latter has burst onto the scene as a high schooler with potential that might be even higher than his older brother’s.

Also read: “Bronny, LeBron James might have won a championship, but Jr. can get grounded!”: When Savannah James displayed her excellent parenting during the Cavs championship parade

NBA Twitter speculates on whether or not Bryce Maximus grew in height.

Bryce Maximus has been turning heads left and right with smooth yet aggressive game. This is what Bronny lacked as a freshman and it seems as though his younger brother is learning from his previous incapabilities.

During an AAU game for ‘Strive for Greatness’, Bryce went in for a smooth up-and-under layup that had the crowd oo-ing and aa-ing. LeBron James took to his Twitter account to hype him up but some NBA fans looked at the footage and came to an understanding that Bryce may have grown even taller.

Did he go through another growth spurt? Damn — 35-0 🤦🏾‍♂️ (@ZayDaGreat954) May 30, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James sports a $500,000 Audemars Piguet for the UCL final”: The Lakers legend was spotted wearing a limited edition timepiece in Paris

Bryce Maximus was listed at a height of 6’4 in December of 2021, an inch or two taller than Bronny. However, with the reach he got on that lay-up, many are speculating that he may have actually grown a bit taller. If that’s the case, having him be 6’5 at 14 years of age is looking to be quite the advantage.