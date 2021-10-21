"Stephen Curry didn’t shoot it well, and they still won... It's scary": Clippers' Paul George talks about preparing for their Season Opener against the Chef and his Warriors

Clippers’ star Paul George talks about preparing to face off against Stephen Curry and his Warriors ahead of their Season Opener

The NBA season is here, and it’s been an exciting two days! While the Los Angeles Clippers are yet to play their first game, 26 teams have played their season opener already. Golden State Warriors were part of the double-header on Opening Night. They faced off the Los Angeles Lakers, and emerged victorious, beating the 2020 NBA Champions 121-114. Despite huge performances from LeBron James (34-11-5) and Anthony Davis (33-11-2), the Lakers fell short.

On a night where Stephen Curry could not get his shots to land, it was the Warriors’ system that saved the day. Stephen Curry led the team, with a 21-10-10 triple-double. Jordan Poole scored 20 points, Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica scored 15 each. Andre Iguodala added 12 points from the bench.

Paul George talks about strategies the Clippers would adopt to stop Stephen Curry and the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors used to be THE TEAM to beat, from 2014 to 2019. However, things changed since Klay Thompson got injured, and Kevin Durant left. Since then, it was a year of the entire league treating them as jokes, and a year of Stephen Curry against the world. This year, however, things look different, and they’re good different. The Warriors bench is strongest it has been, Stephen Curry is feeling himself, and Jordan Poole has emerged. Klay Thompson returns soon, which would complete our scary look.

Paul George recently spoke to the media about preparing to face the Warriors. He said,

“They move the ball. It’s scary. Steph didn’t shoot it well, and they still win. So we just have to be ready for their ball movement.”

The Warriors recorded 30 assists on 41 made field goals. It is their unselfish plays that make them so lethal. George also spoke up about the Lakers, and complimented their defense.

“I thought the Lakers played them well. Put bodies on them. Forced them to make plays at the rim. And that’s how we’re going to have to try to approach it. But I think overall, it was just good basketball. Good to see how the Lakers will come out and get to see how the Warriors will come out.”

George and the Clippers would get to witness the Warriors in action first-hand, as they face off tonight at 8 PM PT.