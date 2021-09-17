“Stephen Curry gave the kid a high-five and he melted right there”: When the Warriors MVP shared a heartening moment with a young New York Knick fan

Back in 2018, Stephen Curry shared a heartening moment with a fan. As the Warriors MVP high-fived the young admirer, the New York fan literally melted on spot.

Stephen Curry is truly the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. For over 13 years, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has been mesmerising us with his jaw-dropping long-distance shots. With the way he uses the three-point line, Steph has completely revolutionised how modern basketball is played.

Chef Curry is one of the most loved players in the NBA. Due to his incredible performances and his down-to-earth attitude, the 2-time MVP has millions of admirers all over the world.

The Baby-Faced Assassin has had several fan encounters during the course of his illustrious career. However, one of the most dramatically heartening ones occurred back in the 2017-2018 season. On February 26th 2018, GSW was hosted by the Knicks at the Maddison Square Garden.

Since Stephen’s pre-game rituals and shootarounds are just as entertaining to watch as his game, there were several fans already present in the arena. And as Curry jogged out of the tunnel, a young New York fan with court-side seats extended his hands hoping for a high-five from the greatest shooter of all time. As soon as the young admirer got a high-five from Steph, the boy literally melted on the floor.

And we are not exaggerating when we call it “melting”.

Here, have a look at the fan’s reaction for yourself.

Also Read: American supermodel reveals how the Suns’ superstar takes pool basketball way too seriously

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry sharing a wholesome moment with a fan

As seen in the clip, the kid was in disbelief and eventually dropped to the floor in shock. Even though the kid seemed to be a Kristaps Porzingis fan, judging from the jersey he was wearing, he probably loved the NBA and all its players irrespective of their teams.

As soon as the reaction of the little fan went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy.

That’s what happens when you high five the best player in the world — 💧⚡☁BlackCloudMc™☁⚡💧 (@BlackCloudMc) February 26, 2018

That’s what makes this game great! Inspiring kids and making that kids year! 💜 — Chandley Chynoweth (@Channa_Montana) February 27, 2018

Man that was too strong a high five for that kid. You see him spin around then pass out from the force? 😂😂😂 — Thulack (@Thulack) February 27, 2018

He is fainting because an actual real player came out of a Knicks locker room. — price21 (@price21) February 27, 2018

Also Read: Warriors’ superstar named as the broadcaster for the 2021 Ryder Cup for NBC and Golf Channel

Even though the Knicks lost 125-111, it is safe to say that the young fan had the time of his life even before the game tipped off.

Many might call the kid “overdramatic” for reacting the way he did. But let’s be honest, we would’ve had the same awestruck reaction when Stephen Curry gave us a high-five.