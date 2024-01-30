“Stephen Curry Gonna Blow Her Out”: Gilbert Arenas Displays 0 Faith In Sabrina Ionescu Beating Steph In A 3-Point Shootout At All-Star Weekend

During this All-Star Weekend, for the first time, there could be a potential crossover between the NBA and the WNBA. During an appearance on the Run It Back podcast, Shams Charania confirmed that the All-Star Weekend will witness a three-point shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrine Ionescu. While talking about the same topic on the Gil’s Arena podcast, Gilbert Arenas was extremely candid by stating that Curry would blow the WNBA star out.

Sabrina Ionescu put up an incredible 37-point performance during the three-point contest of the previous edition of the WNBA All-Star event. After her record-breaking 25/27 shooting during the contest, Ionescu decided to take things a step up and challenged Stephen Curry to a shootout.

With only a few weeks remaining for the All-Star Weekend, Steph Curry spoke about this highly-anticipated matchup. During Thursday night’s shootaround, the Golden State Warriors superstar was heard talking to Brandin Podziemski about the New York Liberty star’s challenge.

“I think I gotta bring her out. We gotta settle this once and for all. I think I gotta challenge her. Hell yeah!”

While the NBA is yet to make this an official event, Gilbert Arens spoke about the topic on the latest episode of his podcast. Without any hesitation, Agent Zero confidently stated that the two-time NBA MVP would emerge victorious.

“Curry going to blow her (Ionescu) out,” Arenas claimed.

Arenas came off as disrespectful throughout the conversation. Apart from displaying absolutely no faith in Ionescu, the Washington Wizards legend even scoffed at the fact that a player from the WNBA challenged the NBA’s best shooter. Yes, Steph Curry would be the favourite entering this shootout. However, Sabrina also deserves respect for being one of the best shooters in the WNBA.

When talking about this potential contest, the difference between the NBA and the WNBA’s three-point line distance is worth noting. In the NBA, players shoot threes from a distance of 22 feet in the corners and 23ft 9” from other spots. Whereas, the 3-point line in the WNBA is uniformly set at 20ft 6” across the floor.

Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are great three-point shooters

After becoming a household name during her time with the Oregon Ducks, Sabrina Ionescu has been on a tear in the WNBA. Since being drafted in 2020, the 5ft 11” guard has received two All-Star selections. While Ionescu is the primary playmaker for the New York Liberty, she is best known for being a sharpshooter.

Ionescu was a deadeye from the three-point line this past WNBA campaign. She knocked down a total of 128 three-pointers at a highly efficient 44.8% shooting. Further, during the 2023 All-Star event, Sabrina created history as she scored 37 out of 40 possible points – setting the most points in a three-point contest.

No doubt, Sabrina is a prolific shooter. However, Stephen Curry certainly has an edge over her. Curry is arguably the greatest long-distance shooter that the game has ever witnessed. The Baby Faced Assassin has knocked down a total of 3,577 three-pointers across his illustrious career and could very well be the first player to reach the 4,000-made three-pointers milestone as well. In terms of efficiency, Curry is among some of the best, shooting a staggering 42.6% 3FG for his career.

Having won the NBA’s three-point contest twice, Curry is always a favourite when entering any shootout. However, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Sabrina can give the Warriors guard a run for his money.