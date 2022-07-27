“Stephen Curry has been chilling, I’ve been grinding at this”: JR Smith talks about his chances of beating the 6’3” GSW MVP in a 1-on-1 golf contest

JR Smith was pretty optimistic while talking about his chances of beating Stephen Curry in a 1-on-1 clash… in golf.

Stephen Curry has solidified himself as one of the game’s greatest guards. As if the Warriors leader had anything left to prove, he went ahead and broke the all-time 3-pointers record. Truly, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter is a huge reason behind transforming the modern NBA’s offense.

Since The Baby-Faced Assassin set foot into the league, Curry has used the three-point arch to his favor, as no one has ever done before. And thanks to his ability to knock down shots consistently, Chef Curry has racked up a pretty illustrious resume.

The former Davidson Wildcat’s unfathomably long list of achievements includes 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 1 WCF MVP, 4 championships, and 1 Finals MVP.

Also Read: 6″6′ Grant Williams finally breaks his silence on Stephen Curry’s comments at the ESPYs via Instagram

One of Steph’s many off-court hobbies includes playing golf. When he is not dropping 40 bombs on the toughest defense in the league, he is seen striking the ball on the course.

However, a former NBA player believes he can defeat the GSW point guard in a 1-on-1 golf battle.

“Stephen Curry is fresh off a championship, he’s been chilling. I’ve been grinding at this”: JR Smith

Recently, JR Smith made an appearance on the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast, where they spoke about several topics. During the must-see podcast, JR Smith was asked to talk about a hypothetical 1-on-1 golf clash against Steph.

Giving a reason that Steph must be chilling after winning the 2022 championship, the former Cavs star stated he would win the contest.

“Right now? Me.” said Smith while adding it would be easy. When asked if Steph wouldn’t want to see him on the course, Smith replied, “No, not right now. He fresh off a championship too. He been chilling. I’ve been grinding at this. He been chilling.”

Steph had recently finished 16th at the American Century Championship, after finishing top 5 in all 3 of the previous editions of the event.

Whereas, Smith is a part of the North Carolina A&T’s golf team, where he managed to win the Academic Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

Taking all into consideration, it does seem like JR Smith has the upper hand.

Also Read: $33 million Ousmane Dembele emulates $160 million Stephen Curry’s “night night” celebration after a dazzling performance