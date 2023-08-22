Stephen Curry Hilariously Doesn’t Want Luka Doncic To Become His Fully Actualized Self In The Next Few Years: “I Hope It’s Not Now”

Stephen Curry entered the NBA in 2009, and 13 years into his career, there can be no denying his greatness. Widely considered one of the greatest point guards of all time alongside Magic Johnson, Curry has been dominating the league for over a decade. However, now entering the age of 35, his time at the top is almost up. So, when asked on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Gil’s Arena, whom he thought was next in line, he gave a number of names, including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young. But, primary among them was Luka Doncic, a player he hopes doesn’t enter his prime while he is still playing.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors have a lot to look forward to this season. With Steph at the helm, the Dubs are yet again championship contenders. And, with Draymond Green re-signing along with the acquisition of Chris Paul, their chances of bagging another ring are even higher. So, it’s understandable why he wouldn’t want to face a prime Luka, what with them being in the same conference and all.

Stephen Curry confesses that he does not want to face a fully actualized Luka Doncic

Stephen Curry is in the twilight years of his career right now. Currently aged 35 years old, it would be safe to say he has at least another four to five years left in his career. So, when he was asked who he thought would take over from him once he retired, he had a number of options at the ready.

Advertisement

Chef Curry believes that there are plenty of young stars with the potential to be the best. Some of the names he mentioned were Jayson Tatum and Trae Young. Both superstars have accomplished a lot already in their young careers. With Tatum having already reached the NBA Finals, and Young having experienced a Conference Final, they are both great candidates.

However, the player Steph highlighted the most is Luka Doncic. Expressing his concern over the Dallas Mavericks star’s growth, Curry believes Doncic is right at the edge of achieving greatness. But, for the most part, he hopes Luka cracks the threshold once he is out of the league. After all, facing Luka magic in his prime would affect his chances of picking up another championship or two.

“Luka is obviously the guy that’s right on the precipice. Accomplishing all those accolades and what he’s about as a player. And, that threshold like how do you just crack through…I hope it’s not now! But, when you play against him, you can feel it.”

The Western Conference is filled with plenty of contenders. Curry’s Warriors and Luka’s Mavs aside, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers, and the KD-led Phoenix Suns all pose a threat. Nevertheless, Steph will have to overcome all these obstacles, including Doncic if he hopes to win a fifth ring.

Advertisement

Steph claims only he and Magic Johnson have the right to vie for the title of greatest point guard

Over the years, the debate of who is the best point guard in NBA history has raged on. A number of superstars can make a case. The likes of Isiah Thomas, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook can all make a case. However, in recent times, the two names that continuously pop up are, of course, Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry.

Speaking on the same podcast, Steph claimed that he and Magic are the two greatest of all time. And, that only the two of them should be included in the debate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the most part, it’s hard to disagree with Steph. Given their accomplishments, both Magic and Curry are the two most qualified for the title. However, sports are forever changing. So, who knows when another point guard will introduce himself into the conversation?