“Stephen Curry hits some of the toughest shots you’ve ever seen”: CJ McCollum gives the Warriors MVP some huge compliments while talking about his shot selections

Back in 2014, CJ McCollum listed out a few “Elite Guards”. Alongside Chris Paul, James, Harden and Tony Parker, CJ even added Stephen Curry to that list and spoke about the Warriors MVPs shooting.

There is no denying Stephen Curry and his greatness. He is unarguably the best shooter the game has ever witnessed. Due to his impressive ability of consistently knocking down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, defenders are all over him as soon as he enters the frontcourt. Steph is great not only because of his on-court performances and accolades but also because of the way he has managed to transform how modern basketball is played.

Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

In his 12-year career, The Baby-Faced Assassin has achieved it all. Steph is a 7-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA player, 2-time Scoring champ, 3-time NBA champ and a 2-time MVP, all thanks to his surreal virtue of handling and shooting the ball with the utmost perfection.

CJ McCollum spoke about Stephen Curry being an “Elite Guard”

Portland Trail Blazers combo-guard CJ McCollum sat down with “The Players’ Tribune”, back in 2014, and spoke about a few of the “Elite Guards” in the league. Alongside naming Chris Paul, Tony Parker and James Harden in the list, McCollum also mentioned Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry on that list.

CJ spoke about Curry and his various shot selections:

“He’s tough. He’s got everything from the underhand scoop shot to the floaters, not mention the transition threes. I noticed during the FIBA Championships that he has one of the best shot-fake side dribble shots I’ve seen. Obviously, the shot credibility helps. When he goes left, he likes the right to left crossover as a setup move leading to a variety of finishes including the underhand scoop and floater.

Steph also has a variety of dribble moves he uses to create space for his pull-up jumper. His game is so versatile, it’s hard to even pick up all the things he does well. If you get caught up counting the makes and misses with Steph, you’re going to drive yourself crazy. Steph hits some of the toughest shots you’ve ever seen.”

