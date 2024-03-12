mobile app bar

Stephen Curry Injury Report: Steve Kerr Drops MAJOR Update Ahead of Contest vs Mavericks

Sourav Bose
Published

Stephen Curry Injury Report: Steve Kerr Drops MAJOR Update Ahead of Contest vs Mavericks

Credits: USA Today SPorts

The Golden State Warriors had a comfortable outing against the San Antonio Spurs. Without the services of Stephen Curry, who is out due to an injury, the franchise cruised past the Spurs with a statement win of 112-102. Following the game, Steve Kerr expressed his thoughts on the win while dropping a major update regarding the talisman ahead of their contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

In the post-match conference, the Warriors’ head coach candidly revealed the impact of the victory on the mindset of the roster. He admitted how the victory served as a morale booster for the squad following two consecutive defeats. Soon after that, he addressed the concerns surrounding the availability of Curry, highlighting the latter’s current condition.

“We needed that and obviously, we will reassess [Stephen] tomorrow. But I don’t expect him to play in Dallas. So we got another tough game coming up. We needed this one obviously. We are in a fight right now down the stretch of the season. So, good to get the win and built some confidence without Steph too,” Kerr mentioned.

Stephen Curry is set to miss his third consecutive NBA game after incurring a right ankle injury against the Chicago Bulls last week. Despite his sustained absence, the franchise had already downplayed the seriousness of the injury. As per @WarriorsPR’s post on X, the 2x MVP had “no structural damage”, meaning a short-duration unavailability. Hence, at the moment, the involved parties have put the entire focus on recovery.

As for the franchise, this marked their first victory of the campaign in the absence of Curry, extending that run to 1-4. Overall, the team currently remains at the 10th spot on the Western Conference table with a 34-30 record. All things considered, a play-in run seems imminent, yet the organization aims a direct qualification to the playoffs.

The pressure consequently shifts on the shoulders of the roster as they have already displayed their worth. Now, it’s time for them to capitalize on the momentum with the path ahead remaining steep.

