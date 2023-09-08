“Stephen Curry Is LITERALLY Perfect!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Showers 2x MVP With ‘Best Human Being’ Praise

Stephen Curry can be considered one of the most non-controversial superstars ever to have played the game. He plays the game ethically and does not hasten the success process. Despite being a 2x NBA MVP and the NBA’s greatest 3-point shooter, he often faces criticism from fans for various reasons. However, that is certainly not the case with Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga states Stephen Curry is the perfect Human Being!

In his conversation with the 947 radio station, Jonathan Kuminga offers high praise for his teammate Stephen Curry, describing him as a paragon of perfection on and off the basketball court. He said, “Steph Curry is like, this one human being who is perfect. [Stephen Curry] He’s literally like perfect.” Kuminga emphasized that Curry’s conduct remains consistent in various scenarios, such as at home, in the gym, and during practice,

“He comes to the gym and meets the parents first. He comes to the gym same way he act at home, same way he act on the floor, same way he act at a practice. He don’t get into any problem. He speak to everybody.”

He mentions that there’s much more to Curry than what meets the eye on the basketball court, and he considers Curry the best human being he’s ever had the privilege of being around.

“He’s gonna start a conversation even if you don’t want to. He’s gonna come find you and talk to you. So, that’s a lot of things that people don’t see behind the scenes. Because all they see is him hitting threes and stuff like that. He is the best human being I ever really been around.”

Kuminga acknowledged that his time alongside upcoming Hall of Famers like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has influenced his on-court skills and inspired him to emulate Curry’s off-court conduct.

Jonathan Kuminga’s increased role with the Warriors

In the 2021 draft, Jonathan Kuminga was selected as the No.7 pick and has consistently been the subject of trade rumors since the previous season’s conclusion. Nevertheless, a member of the Warriors organization has stated that the young forward has the potential to see an increase in his minutes in the upcoming season.

During the offseason, the Warriors executed a trade involving Jordan Poole and acquired veteran Point Guard Chris Paul. This trade has now opened up the opportunity for Kuminga to secure more time on the court and potentially assume a starting role as the season progresses.

In his second season with the Warriors, Kuminga participated in 67 games, including 16 starts, achieving career-high statistics in points scored (9.9), rebounds (3.4), assists (1.9), and field goal percentage (52.5%).