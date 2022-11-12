Stephen Curry, Who Was Born in the Same Hospital as LeBron James, Watched TV as Wife Ayesha Gave Birth

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s a 4x NBA Champion, 2x NBA MVP, 1x Finals MVP, 8x All-Star, and so much more. Steph’s achieved all one can dream of doing on the basketball court. He’s done it all with Ayesha Curry standing next to him.

Steph went toe-to-toe against LeBron James, who is considered the greatest player since Michael Jordan. At a time when it was supposed to be LeBron’s era, Curry made his way to five consecutive NBA Finals and won three of them.

Apart from his success on the basketball court, Steph also leads a successful personal life. He’s been married to Ayesha for 11 years now, and the couple has three beautiful children together. Steph is a loving father, but it turns out he chose a Summer League Game over the birth of his middle child, Ryan.

Stephen Curry was watching Seth Curry in Summer League while Ayesha was in labor with Ryan

Stephen Curry grew up in an NBA Family. His father, Dell Curry, played for 16 seasons in the NBA. His younger brother, Seth Curry, plays for the Brooklyn Nets. Steph, as we all know, is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. Seth is a successful player for the Nets currently. However, things weren’t always the same.

In 2015, Seth was struggling to find a spot on an NBA roster. After playing 2 years in the D-League, Seth took the Summer League opportunity seriously and ripped it. He set the league on fire. At the same time, Steph and Ayesha were about to have their second child, Ryan.

While Ayesha was in labor, Steph was extremely nervous, and he left his wife’s side to watch his brother play in the Summer League. When asked about the same, Steph clarified and said,

“Wife gave the approval.”

Seven years later, Seth is an important part of the Nets roster. On the other hand, Steph is a wonderful father of three children.

Steph Curry was born in the same hospital where LeBron James was born!

Back in 1988, Dell Curry was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sonya Curry was pregnant with their first child, Steph. On March 14th, 1988, Stephen Curry was born in Akron, Ohio.

I guess the hospital where Steph was born had special basketball greatness in the air. 1170 days earlier, Gloria James gave birth to LeBron James in the same hospital.

Fun Fact: @StephenCurry30 & LeBron James were born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio. #NBAFinalshttps://t.co/nbgNVoWq0s — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 30, 2015

