Stephen Curry cost Under Armour $600 million due to a massive issue with the Curry 3s

Stephen Curry and Under Armour have a solid relationship, but back in 2016, the Warriors star cost the company a massive amount of money.

Curry is the brand’s biggest name, and he’s made a lot of money through his shoes. The current Curry 9s have a flashy vibe to them, and they suit the Warriors star’s play style.

These Curry 9s go hard. pic.twitter.com/v7bQyVl25O — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) February 21, 2022

Curry’s low-top style is hard to forget, and it makes for a very attractive shoe. Curry currently has a net worth of $160 million, and he makes sure to expand his business through his relationship with Under Armour.

Things weren’t always so great though. Back in 2016, the Curry 3s launched, and well, they didn’t go as planned. However, he definitely did recover with shoes afterwards, but the Curry 3s were definitely a miss.

Also Read: “With Trae Young and me, you can’t double-team”: Dejounte Murray puts the league on notice while talking about Atlanta Hawks’ future

Stephen Curry cost Under Armour $6 million with his Curry 3s

Back in 2016, Under Armour took a huge hit. They released the Curry 3s, and the market didn’t respond well to the new shoes. They were memed all over the internet, and the design never took off with buyers.

“When looking to blow a 3-1 lead, there are no other shoes to wear than Curry 3s” https://t.co/Di38sMNGzU — Nick Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) October 4, 2016

Per ESPN, “Under Armour lost nearly $600 million of its value as a company Friday, as its stock plummeted by more than 4 percent after the CEO of a major footwear retailer said the latest version of its Steph Curry shoe wasn’t doing as well as expected.”

“Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson said the Curry 3 “started off a bit slower than the previous models,” causing a sell-off in the stock market.”

“While Curry’s products make up only about 5 percent ($200 million) of Under Armour’s total annual business, he is the company’s most prominent endorser.”

However, Under Armour never gave up on the shoes, and they released their own statement backing the shoes.

“We’re optimistic that they [Under Armour] are going to be able to continue to keep that [footwear business] with some momentum behind it and certainly expand their footwear offerings,” Johnson said.

Things have definitely been better for Curry and Under Armour now. The brand continues to sell his product well, and he’ll be the face of it for as long as anyone can imagine.

Also Read: “I don’t plan to play with my son, like LeBron James with Bronny!” : Carmelo Anthony shockingly reveals won’t emulate Lakers and Sierra Canyon stars