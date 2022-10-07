“Stephen Curry Messed up the Game”: Bradley Beal Blames the 2022 Finals MVP for Spoiling Youth Basketball

These days, even the younger basketball players take shots from beyond 30 feet, and Stephen Curry is to be blamed for it.

Stephen Curry wasn’t always the superstar we know him to be today. During his initial years in the association, The Baby-Faced Assassin was a scrawny guard who sustained several horrific injuries at regular intervals. However, over the years, Curry continued to improve his jump shot.

During the 2014-2015 season, the league saw a meteoric rise in the 3-pointers attempted by teams. Since then, the NBA has been witnessing an increase in the number of shots that have been tossed up from beyond the three-point arc. A huge reason behind this revelation has to be credited to Chef Curry.

Also Read: Skip Bayless Left Baffled as NBA GMs Trust the 2022 FMVP in the Clutch

The Warriors leader is considered one of the game’s greatest shooters. Having surpassed Ray Allen as the #1 on the all-time three-point list, Steph has had a huge impact on the league. With his innovative usage of the 3PT FG, the shifty guard has managed to make an impact on modern basketball.

“Stephen Curry hurt the youth because the youth just loves threes”: Bradley Beal

Nowadays, we often see people attempt a three-point shot even if the entire lane is open. In fact, even budding basketball aspirants prefer shooting the three-ball over a midrange jumper. And Bradley Beal is one of the many people who believe that the GSW’s 2-time MVP is to be blamed for the same.

Recently, the Washington Wizards superstar appeared on JJ Redick’s “The Old and The Three” Podcast. During the episode, he lauded the former Davidson Wildcat for being a great shooter. Further, Beal ended up accusing Curry, Klay Thompson, and the entire GSW squad of “messing up the game in a good way.” The 3-time All-Star said:

“He messed up the game in a good way. I think he hurt the youth because the youth just loves threes, and that’s all they thinking about doing is shooting threes. You can just see in the league how we value the three-point line now. It’s not just something that we just look at as a spacer. We value it at all five positions. We need everybody to be able to shoot the three because that’s a threat — spacing the floor, being able to create some more drives for your guards. I think him and Klay and their whole team just changed the game in a good but bad way.”

“I did not tell y’all to shoot that shot”: Steph Curry

Beal isn’t the first person to blame Curry for his influence on the youth. Earlier this year, Steph made an appearance on the “Knuckleheads” podcast and gave out a PSA. The 8-time All-Star made it clear that he wasn’t to be blamed for children pulling up from 30+ feet. The 4-time champ hilariously requested:

“Stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips of people taking bad shots, tell me I ruined the game. I did not tell y’all to shoot that shot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📌 (@sauceuaig)

Kids only try to imitate Curry because he manages to make tough shots look so easy. Even though SC30 doesn’t encourage the youth to take these shots, such is the impact he has on the future generation.

Also Read: Taking a Leaf Out of Michael Jordan’s $15 Million Expense, Stephen Curry Spends $54,000 to Avoid Golf Courses