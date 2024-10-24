mobile app bar

Stephen Curry Stats Tonight: How Many 3-Pointers Did Warriors Star Make in Season Opener vs Trailblazers?

Raahib Singh
Published

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball while warming up before a game against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry began his 16th NBA campaign against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. The Golden State Warriors star was stepping into the unknown in the NBA season opener, taking the floor for the first time without his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, in nearly 14 years.

The opening night was not kind to Steph. He played 17 minutes in the first half, scoring eight points, going 1/7 from the field and 0/4 from 3s. However, he turned it around in the second half. More so in the third quarter, where Curry played eight minutes, scoring nine points, and going 3/3 from 3s.

Even though Curry’s shots weren’t going in as much, he contributed in other ways. He made plays for his teammates, recording 10 assists. With nine rebounds, he narrowly missed out on a triple-double. Curry had a active hand on defense too, recording two steals (there were a few more deflections as well).

NameMinutesPointsField GoalsFG%3-Pointers3P %Free ThrowsFT%ReboundsAssistsSteals+/-
Stephen Curry25:04174/10403/742.96/6100910223

The 36-year-old is coming off a busy summer, leading Team USA to a Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics. Coming into the preseason, Steph looked locked in, and motivated to return to the Playoffs. However, he suffered a finger injury that kept him out of two of of the six preseason games.

While the game did not showcase the typical Curry game we’re used to, it was enough to help the Warriors record their largest win margin (35) on opening night. The 139-104 win tonight would have been exactly what the team hoped for to set the tone for the new season right from Game 1.

About the author

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

